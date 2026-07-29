Samantha Busch Shares Touching Story About Meeting Husband Kyle

Samantha Busch continues to grieve the sudden loss of her husband Kyle Busch, who passed away last May. On Instagram, the widow of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion explained why the Indianapolis race weekend was difficult to get through.

Kyle Busch, the winningest overall driver in NASCAR history, died on May 21 after complications of bacterial pneumonia. Over two months later, his tragic and sudden passing continues to be on the minds of many in the NASCAR community.

Samantha Busch on meeting Kyle in Indianapolis: ‘Where our story began’

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend. For Samantha Busch, it came with a range of emotions.

That is because it is where her and Kyle first met each other.

“It’s where Kyle and I met, where our story began, and every year when Indy rolled around we celebrated it in our own special little way. Sometimes it was a nice dinner, other years we’d walk the track together, reminiscing about those two kids who met there all those years ago,” Samantha Busch wrote.

Samantha Busch posted photos of herself and Kyle from 2007. When looking at them now, Samantha said she sees two kids “completely caught up in the excitement of falling in love,” with no idea of what to expect in their future.

“I was still in college. I never could have imagined that one chance meeting at the track with a cute, kind of shy boy would turn into the love of my life, my best friend, the father of my children, and almost twenty years of memories together,” Samantha Busch wrote.

Samantha said her and Kyle grew up together and built a life together. Through all the highs and lows, they “kept choosing each other” and the “wild love” between them never faded.

Samantha, now 40, wishes she could tell her 21-year-old self to relish every moment.

“I look at these pictures and wish I could tell that 21-year-old girl to soak up every single second. She never could have imagined how beautiful our life would become, or that one day she’d be wishing for just one more day with you. I’ll love you forever,” Samantha Busch wrote.

Kyle Busch’s death still felt throughout NASCAR two months later

It has been over two months since the death of Kyle Busch, one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers. While some time has passed since the tragedy, “Rowdy” continues to be on the minds of many within the NASCAR garage.

The tributes to Kyle Busch have continued week after week since his passing. At Indianapolis, the track displayed a No. 8 banner honoring the fallen champion along the frontstretch grandstands.

Like every race since Busch’s passing, the track held a silent lap 8 in remembrance of one of NASCAR’s most talented drivers.

Busch’s impact on the sport was second to none. Across the top three national touring series, Busch won more than any other driver. He earned 63 Cup Series wins, a record 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins, and a record 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins.

Busch’s final NASCAR win came in the Truck Series at Dover on May 15, just six days prior to his sudden death.