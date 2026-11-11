Samantha Busch Delivers Speech After Husband Kyle Wins Most Popular Driver

Samantha Busch delivered a tearful speech in honor of her late husband, Kyle, at the NASCAR Awards on Tuesday night in Miami. Kyle Busch posthumously won the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award, an award voted on by the fans.

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and the winningest driver across NASCAR’s top three series, died on May 21 at age 41. Since Busch’s passing, drivers, teams, fans, and racetracks paid tribute to “Rowdy” throughout the rest of the 2026 season.

On Tuesday night in Miami, the fans delivered the ultimate show of respect for one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers.

Samantha Busch Delivers Emotional Speech in Honor of Kyle

Samantha started off by congratulating Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, after the driver claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. She added that she is appreciative of what the Larson’s have done for them in the wake of the unthinkable tragedy.

Samantha wishes Kyle could be here to see the outpour of love from the NASCAR community.

“There’s been so much love for Kyle from this sport over the past several months and I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it. He gave so much of his life to racing and I know it would mean the world to him to see the impact he had on NASCAR and the people who loved it.”

Whether he was booed or cheered by the fans, Samantha said her husband never changed for anyone.

“Kyle never changed who he was to make people like him. He was passionate, outspoken and fiercely competitive. He was Rowdy, through and through. Whether you cheered for him or booed him, he gave you something to make noise about and he loved that. To Kyle, that passion was what made this sport so special.”

In turn, Samantha expressed gratitude in seeing that same passion her husband had to bring everybody together. Samantha thanked Chase Elliott, who withdrew himself from the most popular driver voting, and all the drivers who pushed for Busch to win the award.

“I especially want to thank Chase Elliott and all the drivers who encouraged their fans to vote for him. That respect from the drivers he raced against means so much.”

‘There is Truly No One Like Kyle’

Samantha’s message to the fans, whether they loved him or hated him, wish they knew how impactful they were on Kyle.

“He loved packed grandstands, meeting families and seeing kids light up when he signed an autograph. He knew you spent your hard-earned money and time watching him race and he never took that for granted. He loved racing and he loved that you did too.”

What makes the award “extra special” to Samantha is what it gives her and Kyle’s two young children, Brexton and Lennix.

“They miss their dad in ways that I can’t even begin to explain. Through this, they get to see another side of the dad that they love so much. How he made people feel, how much he meant to others, and just how special he really was. As their mom, that means everything to me.”

As she fought back tears, Samantha expressed gratitude for the honor dedicated to her husband and how everyone continues to show him love.

There was no “Rowdy” without the fans, Samantha said, and there will never be another.

“Thank you for this incredible honor and for continuing to show Kyle so much love. There was no Rowdy without the fans and there will never be another Rowdy because there is truly no one else like Kyle.”