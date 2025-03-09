Hi, Subscriber

Shriners Children’s 500: Storylines To Follow

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Christopher Bell
Getty
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Reser's Fine Foods Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2025 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Avondale, Arizona will play host to the fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Four months after crowning a NASCAR Cup Series champion, Phoenix Raceway will be the backdrop for a crucial early-season showdown. Here’s what you need to know before the green flag drops for the Shriners Children’s 500.

Spire flexes their muscle

If you need any indication that Spire Motorsports is on the up-and-up, Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions should be all the proof you need. Not only did Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell go 1-2 on the speed chart in practice, but Spire put multiple cars inside the top-eight in qualifying for the first time ever. It’s another encouraging sign in a season full of them so far for a young organization trying to establish itself as a weekly contender.

What’s wrong with Kyle Larson?

A week after a disastrous outing at Circuit of the Americas, Larson and the No. 5 team didn’t do themselves any favors on Saturday. Larson will roll off the grid in 17th on Sunday, but the more worrying number stemmed from practice. In a 45-minute session in which Larson ran 68 laps, he was only 26th-fastest on the speed charts – not exactly indicative of a car that will be in contention on Sunday. It appears as if Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels will have some work to do on Sunday.

Byron aims to continue hot start

All the talk this week has rightfully surrounded Christopher Bell, who will go for his third consecutive Cup Series win at Phoenix on Sunday. Lost in the talk of Bell, however, has been the hot start for Daytona 500 winner William Byron. After winning the Daytona 500, Byron finished second at COTA to Bell last week and was running inside the top-five at Atlanta before being involved in a crash. He won the pole on Saturday, and won at Phoenix in the spring of 2023. Byron has been the only driver to match Bell’s pace early in the season, and if anyone can stop Bell from a three-peat, it’s Byron.

Guildford, England, native Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet on Sunday, starting 37th.

Shriners Children’s 500 Schedule – Sunday, March 9

Pre-race coverage: 2 p.m. ET, FS1 – NASCAR RaceDay

2:30 p.m. ET, MRN

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notable Practice Results:

  1. Carson Hocevar
  2. Michael McDowell
  3. Tyler Reddick
  4. Austin Cindric
  5. Chris Buescher
  6. William Byron
  7. Denny Hamlin
  8. Erik Jones
  9. Christopher Bell
  10. John Hunter Nemechek

12. Bubba Wallace

14. Ryan Blaney

17. Brad Keselowski

20. Chase Elliott

21. Kyle Busch

26. Kyle Larson

31. Shane van Gisbergen

37. Katherine Legge

 

Shriners Children’s 500 Starting Lineup:

  1. William Byron
  2. Joey Logano
  3. Carson Hocevar
  4. Josh Berry
  5. Erik Jones
  6. Chase Elliott
  7. Michael McDowell
  8. Justin Haley
  9. Tyler Reddick
  10. Denny Hamlin
  11. Christopher Bell
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Chris Buescher
  14. Austin Cindric
  15. Kyle Busch
  16. AJ Allmendinger
  17. Kyle Larson
  18. Riley Herbst
  19. Bubba Wallace
  20. Brad Keselowski
  21. Austin Dillon
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. Cole Custer
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Ty Dillon
  26. Zane Smith
  27. Todd Gilliland
  28. Ryan Preece
  29. Shane van Gisbergen
  30. Chase Briscoe
  31. Daniel Suarez
  32. Alex Bowman
  33. Noah Gragson
  34. Ty Gibbs
  35. Cody Ware
  36. John Hunter Nemechek
  37. Katherine Legge

Samuel Stubbs Samuel has followed NASCAR since he was six years old. When he's not covering races at the track or keeping up with the action from home, he's likely doing the same at a football game. He will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2025. More about Samuel Stubbs

Read More

Comments

Shriners Children’s 500: Storylines To Follow

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x