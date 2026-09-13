Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads During NASCAR Appearance at Gateway

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham traded the basketball court for pit road Sunday, making a high-profile appearance at World Wide Technology Raceway ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Cunningham was on site in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sept. 13, and she hardly stayed in the background.

The WNBA guard spent time around the NASCAR garage and pre-race festivities, crossed paths with some of the biggest names in the sport and even tried her hand at kicking a football into the crowd. That last part did not go entirely according to plan.

Cunningham, who grew up in Missouri, was also set to contribute to USA Network’s race broadcast, giving her trip to Gateway a role beyond that of celebrity guest.

Sophie Cunningham Meets NASCAR Stars at Gateway

Cunningham’s Sunday included an impressive NASCAR meet-and-greet.

She was photographed with Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar before the race and was also seen greeting NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon.

Michael Jordan was another familiar face Cunningham encountered during the afternoon. Jordan, of course, has his own major connection to Sunday’s race as co-owner of 23XI Racing.

Cunningham’s presence quickly gained attention online, with photos and videos of her making the rounds as NASCAR prepared for the second race of its 2026 championship Chase.

The appearance also brought Cunningham back to familiar territory. She was born and raised in Missouri and played collegiately for the Missouri Tigers before beginning her WNBA career.

Sophie Cunningham’s Football Attempt Goes Sideways

One of Cunningham’s funniest moments of the afternoon came away from pit road.

During a pre-race event alongside former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace and television personality Johnny “TV” Vitale, Cunningham attempted to kick a football into the crowd.

Instead, the ball struck a microphone stand on stage.

The mishap immediately generated some laughs and provided Cunningham with another viral-worthy moment during an afternoon in which she seemingly popped up everywhere around the racetrack.

Cunningham has emerged as one of the WNBA’s most recognizable personalities, and her Gateway appearance put her in front of another massive sports audience.

She also came to NASCAR with some genuine racing interest. Cunningham has previously spoken about growing up in a family of NASCAR fans, and Sunday gave her a chance to experience a Cup Series race in her home state while joining USA’s coverage.

For one afternoon, at least, Cunningham went from one of basketball’s most talked-about personalities to one of NASCAR’s most noticeable guests.