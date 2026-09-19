‘Spire Will Not Be Bullied’: NASCAR Team Fires Back at Joe Gibbs Racing as Legal Fight Escalates

Spire Motorsports is done mincing words about its escalating legal fight with Joe Gibbs Racing.

One day after JGR asked a federal court to hold Spire and former competition director Chris Gabehart in civil contempt, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson issued a forceful response defending his organization and accusing its NASCAR rival of trying to exert control through the courts.

His closing message left little room for interpretation.

“Spire will not be bullied by Joe Gibbs Racing,” Dickerson said in the statement.

The latest exchange marks another escalation in litigation that began after Gabehart left JGR for Spire. JGR has accused Gabehart and Spire of violating restrictions imposed by the court, while Spire has denied wrongdoing.

With the dispute still pending, those allegations remain just that: allegations. But outside the courtroom, the rhetoric between two NASCAR Cup Series organizations has become increasingly pointed.

Spire Motorsports Fires Back at Joe Gibbs Racing

JGR’s latest filing asks the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina to hold Gabehart and Spire in civil contempt, alleging that both violated a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction entered earlier this year.

Spire responded Friday with a statement attributed to Dickerson that directly challenged JGR’s characterization of the dispute.

“Yesterday, Joe Gibbs Racing filed yet another motion for a preliminary injunction against Spire,” the statement reads. “The court has already twice rejected similar motions filed by Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR once said that this case was about ‘its crown jewels.’ Now, JGR is talking about stray comments at a few meetings and a debrief form.”

Dickerson then broadened his response beyond the latest court filing.

“JGR does not get to control what other race teams do through court cases. JGR does not own tire pressures, JGR does not own race strategy, JGR does not own the people who work in this industry, and JGR does not own Spire. Spire looks forward to responding to JGR’s motion in court.”

That distinction is important. Spire’s statement is its position in an active legal dispute, not a judicial finding about the merits of JGR’s allegations.

JGR has argued in court that Gabehart repeatedly participated in competition-related activities that violated restrictions placed upon him and that Spire enabled his involvement. According to JGR’s filing, Gabehart was given the title of chief motorsports officer but continued to participate in areas JGR contends fell within prohibited competitive work.

JGR is asking the court to enforce its existing orders and hold the defendants in contempt.

Spire is pushing back hard against that characterization.

Jeff Dickerson Says Discovery Shows Spire ‘Has Done Nothing Wrong’

Dickerson also used the statement to defend the people inside Spire and what the organization says the discovery process has shown.

“To be clear, months of discovery have shown that Spire Motorsports has done nothing wrong,” Dickerson said. “I remain so proud of what Spire Motorsports has accomplished. Our Drivers, Competition Director, Crew Chiefs, Car Chiefs, Technicians, Engineers, and other specialists work harder than anyone to make this team successful.”

He then closed with the statement’s sharpest line.

“Spire’s underdog story continues to inspire race fans across the country. Spire will not be bullied by Joe Gibbs Racing.”

The legal battle is not nearing an immediate conclusion. A jury trial in the lawsuit is scheduled to begin Feb. 1, 2027.

Until then, both sides will have opportunities to make their arguments in court.

For now, Spire has made its position outside of it unmistakably clear.