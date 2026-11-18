There is big money in NASCAR, and some of the world’s most recognizable brands are spending tens of millions of dollars annually to be part of it.

From the tires on every race car to the soft drinks sold at racetracks across the country, corporate sponsorships have long been central to NASCAR’s business model.

But exactly how much are these companies spending?

As a privately held company, NASCAR does not routinely disclose the financial terms of its sponsorship agreements. However, industry research from GlobalData and reporting from Forbes and Sports Business Journal offer a glimpse into the financial commitments of some of the sport’s biggest corporate partners.

While a comprehensive breakdown of 2026 sponsorship spending is not publicly available, the following figures provide a snapshot of previously reported annual sponsorship values.

NASCAR’s Biggest Corporate Sponsors by Reported Deal Value

Goodyear: $25 Million

Perhaps no corporate partner is more deeply ingrained in NASCAR than Goodyear.

According to GlobalData, the tire manufacturer’s sponsorship agreement is valued at $25 million annually and runs through 2027.

In addition to serving as the official tire supplier across NASCAR’s three national series, Goodyear holds the naming rights to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Chevrolet: $18 Million

One of NASCAR’s most successful manufacturers, Chevrolet’s sponsorship investment was valued at approximately $18 million annually in 2024, according to Forbes.

The General Motors brand also maintains extensive relationships with individual race teams, including Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing and Trackhouse Racing.

Toyota: $17 Million

Toyota didn’t enter the NASCAR Cup Series until 2007, but the Japanese automaker has since become one of the sport’s most significant corporate partners.

Its NASCAR sponsorship was valued at approximately $17 million annually in 2024, separate from the manufacturer’s broader investments across its racing operations.

Ford: $16 Million

Ford’s relationship with NASCAR stretches back decades.

The American automaker’s sponsorship agreement was valued at approximately $16 million annually in 2024.

Its involvement in stock car racing extends considerably beyond corporate sponsorship, with investments in race teams, technical development and driver development.

Coca-Cola: $16 Million

Few consumer brands have maintained as visible a presence in NASCAR as Coca-Cola.

The beverage giant’s NASCAR sponsorship was valued at approximately $16 million annually in 2024.

A founding Premier Partner of the Cup Series, Coca-Cola also lends its name to one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR’s Other Multimillion-Dollar Sponsorship Deals

The business of NASCAR underwent several significant changes ahead of the 2026 season.

O’Reilly Auto Parts replaced Xfinity as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s second-tier national series, while Freeway Insurance filled the Premier Partner vacancy left by GEICO.

According to Sports Business Journal, NASCAR had been seeking approximately $15 million in annual spending between sponsorship rights and marketing activation for its second-tier series entitlement. The financial terms of the O’Reilly agreement were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, NASCAR’s four Cup Series Premier Partners in 2026 were:

Busch Light (Anheuser-Busch)

Coca-Cola

Xfinity (Comcast)

Freeway Insurance

NASCAR reportedly sought annual commitments of between $15 million and $20 million per partner when it introduced the sponsorship model.

Other notable sponsorship agreements, according to previously published 2024 estimates, include Busch ($15 million), Sunoco ($12 million) and Mobile 1 ($12 million).

Those figures, however, tell only part of the financial story. Separate race team sponsorships, driver endorsements, television advertising and other marketing expenditures can push a company’s overall investment in NASCAR considerably higher.