Stewart Friesen Uses Hauler to Deliver Thanksgiving Turkeys

The driver of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing entry is giving back ahead of Thanksgiving. Stewart Friesen is sending his team’s hauler up the east coast to deliver 800 turkeys to those in need.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver revealed the news on Sunday, November 21, he confirmed that the turkey drive will take place for the second consecutive year and that he will provide further details in the coming days. The race team then posted photos on Facebook and revealed that Hillside Turkey Farm in Thurmont, Md., helped make this monumental task possible.

Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times to give back and make a difference! The Halmar 52 @NASCAR hauler is headed up the East Coast to deliver 800 turkeys to those in need this Thanksgiving for the second year in a row. Stay tuned for updates! 🦃 #givingbackfeelsgood pic.twitter.com/Rjn92JMbxn — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) November 21, 2021

The team previously headed to Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in November 2020 to deliver food to families in need. They partnered with a food bank, Nourish Now, to donate 2,000 pounds of holiday meals.

“Partnerships with local non-profits like Nourish Now and local governments such as Prince George’s County are a part of who we are,” said Chris Larsen, CEO of Halmar International, per the Montgomery County Sentinel. “We take great pride in being a part of the community fabric where we work and what better time to demonstrate that than Thanksgiving.”

Friesen & His Team Have Worked to Provide Food Several Times

The Halmar Race to Beat Hunger unloaded 4 tons of food in Maryland and is headed northbound for its next stop. @HalmarRacing @NASCAR #FuelingtheFrontline pic.twitter.com/5DfjXxEP6i — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 12, 2020

Thanksgiving is a fitting time for Friesen to deliver food to those in need, but November is not the only month where he has put in considerable effort to battle hunger. Friesen has done so several times in the past while partnering with Halmar International.

A fitting example took place in May 2020. Friesen and the team used the hauler to deliver literal tons of food to those in need on the east coast. The team documented some of the efforts on social media channels and confirmed that the ultimate goal was to deliver 16 total tons of food before the next race on the schedule.

Additionally, Halmar International pledged to donate $5,000 to fighting hunger for every top 10 finish and $10,000 for every win for the #52 NASCAR Truck Team during the 2021 season. Friesen did not reach Victory Lane, but he posted nine top-10 finishes and seven top-fives during the 22-race season while reaching the playoffs.

Friesen Has Another Exciting Drive In His Future

Once Friesen and his team finish delivering turkeys to those in need, he will prepare for another upcoming drive. He will test out the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car to provide important feedback about dirt races.

Friesen will head to the half-mile banked Wythe Raceway in Virginia sometime in the coming months. NASCAR has yet to reveal the official date of the test. He will test out the Next Gen stock car on the clay track while providing key feedback about how the cars handle the alternate surface.

Friesen has extensive experience on dirt tracks, both in his NASCAR career and in other series. For example, he competed in the Bristol dirt race on March 29 and finished 12th overall. He also has made four starts at the Eldora dirt track, posting three top-five finishes and a win in the 2019 season.

The veteran driver will now control a different style of car for the test. He will provide feedback while preventing any full-time Cup Series drivers from gaining any early experience ahead of the Bristol dirt race on April 17.

READ NEXT: Top Trainers Help NASCAR Drivers Reach Victory Lane