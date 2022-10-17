Stewart-Haas Racing Split on 41 Car’s Future: Report

Stewart-Haas Racing indicated in August that Cole Custer will return to the No. 41 for the 2023 Cup Series season. Now there are questions about this due to comments from Gene Haas.

The co-owner of the team was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass and AP’s Jenna Fryer, Haas faced questions about the entry’s future during pre-race festivities. He responded by saying that he wants Custer back in the No. 41 but Tony Stewart wants to give Ryan Preece an opportunity.

Gene Haas on grid said he wants Cole Custer to return to 41 next yr but Tony Stewart wants to give Ryan Preece a shot so TBD for 2023 … Haas also said Kevin Harvick has indicated he won't return after 2023 (his deal up) but Haas trying to convince him to do an extension. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 16, 2022

The Connecticut native in Preece signed with Stewart-Haas Racing prior to the 2022 season. He took on a role as a reserve driver, which also included part-time starts across all three national series.

Preece has since gone on to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. He also came within reach of a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway before Carson Hocevar wrecked them both.

Custer Has Experienced Highs & Lows

Custer has competed full-time in the Cup Series since the start of the 2020 season, and he has experienced some big moments. He has also dealt with numerous setbacks throughout his time in the No. 41.

The California native kicked off his Cup Series career by winning Rookie of the Year. He set a career-high mark with seven top-10 finishes and two top-fives. He also won the final race at Kentucky Speedway.

The 2021 season was very different for Custer. His average finish dropped from 19.2 to 21.3, and he only posted two top-10 finishes — Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway — while the entire SHR lineup struggled to contend.

Entering 2022, there were questions about Custer and how he would perform. He has made improvements compared to 2021 while improving his average finish to 20.8 and setting a career-best average starting position of 19.2.

Crashes, mechanical issues, and fire have led to seven DNFs in the first 33 Cup Series races, but Custer has added three more top-10 finishes to his total. This includes a career-best eighth-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway. Custer also won the first Busch Light Pole of his career.

Haas Expects Some Driver Turnover After 2023

One interesting detail that Fryer obtained is that Haas anticipates having two openings after the 2023 season comes to an end. He mentioned the potential departures of both Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.

Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, has one year remaining on his contract. He will be in the No. 4 through the end of the 2023 season, but his future remains unknown beyond that. Though Haas said that Harvick has indicated he won’t return after the 2023 season.

Harvick previously told Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the offseason that it made more sense to be done after the 2023 season due to the “intriguing things from a driver standpoint.” He also mentioned the upcoming TV deal for the 2025 season as another reason.

Almirola’s future is a different conversation. The driver of the No. 10 announced prior to the 2022 Cup Series season that it would be his last. He was set to retire to spend more time with his family.

The situation changed prior to the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Almirola held a press conference and announced his return for 2023. He signed a multi-year extension with SHR, but he noted that his status could change after another Cup Series season.

If Harvick and Almirola both walk away after the 2023 season, Haas and Stewart will have to find two new drivers for their entries. If they choose the wrong person to control the No. 41 in 2023, they could also be on the hunt for a third driver.