The Results Are In: NASCAR Drivers Said This Swear Word the Most During the Chase

The NASCAR Cup Series championship has been decided, the checkered flag has fallen on the 2026 season, and Kyle Larson has another trophy to add to his collection.

But there’s one more leaderboard worth checking before everyone heads into the offseason. And this one has absolutely nothing to do with lap times, stage points or playoff standings.

NASCAR’s swear word leaderboard has delivered its final tally, and apparently, there was plenty to swear about this season.

The grand total? A whopping $19,890.

That’s right. Nearly $20,000 worth of profanity, with one particular four-letter word doing most of the heavy lifting.

NASCAR’s Swear Word Leaderboard Has a Clear Winner

According to the leaderboard shared on NASCAR’s website, the F-word claimed the top spot with an impressive 915 appearances.

It wasn’t particularly close.

The S-word finished a distant second with 442, while “hell” rounded out the podium with 179. Just behind it was another familiar three-letter insult, which registered 176.

Here’s how the final leaderboard shakes out:

F-word: 915 S-word: 442 Hell: 179 A-word: 176 Damn: 98 Piss: 39 Dammit: 34 D-word: 25 Motherf*****: 20 B-word: 15 G*****n: 15 Bull****: 13 S***show: 6 B******: 1

The top two words alone accounted for 1,357 entries, easily outpacing the rest of the field.

And while the F-word dominated the standings, the bottom of the leaderboard offered a few surprises. “Bull****” managed just 13 appearances, while “S***show” came in at six.

The final entry registered only once.

For a sport where drivers routinely spend hours battling traffic, fighting ill-handling race cars and dealing with pit-road frustrations, that’s a remarkably restrained showing for some of the more colorful vocabulary.

One Last NASCAR Leaderboard Before the Offseason

Of course, there’s an important distinction between this leaderboard and the ones fans spent the season following.

These figures represent the totals displayed on NASCAR’s swear word leaderboard. They aren’t a ranking of individual drivers, and the screenshots don’t identify who contributed each entry.

The leaderboard also displays a dollar total rather than simply a count of words, so the $19,890 figure shouldn’t be mistaken for the number of times someone swore.

Still, it’s an entertaining way to put a bow on another NASCAR season.

Larson walked away from Homestead-Miami Speedway with his third Cup Series championship, while the rest of the field was left to look ahead to 2027.

And somewhere along the way, NASCAR apparently collected enough colorful language to produce a leaderboard of its own.

The championship trophy belongs to Larson.

The profanity title? That one wasn’t even a contest.