Full NASCAR Talladega Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 25: Race Time, TV Channel and More

NASCAR’s Talladega race weekend reaches its biggest moment Sunday, Oct. 25, with the Cup Series taking center stage at one of the fastest and most unpredictable tracks on the schedule.

After two days of on-track action at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday’s focus shifts entirely to the YellaWood 500. The 500-mile race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.

But the green flag isn’t the only event on Sunday’s schedule.

From garage opening times and fan track access to driver introductions and the pre-race meeting, NASCAR has a full slate of activities planned before the Cup Series field takes the green flag.

Here’s the complete Sunday schedule, including when the race starts, where to watch and what fans attending Talladega can expect throughout the day.

Full NASCAR Talladega Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 25

All times below are listed in Eastern Time, with the corresponding Central Time in parentheses. Talladega Superspeedway is located in the Central Time Zone.

TIME (ET) EVENT 8:30-9:30 a.m. (7:30-8:30 a.m. CT) NASCAR VIP track laps 9:30-9:45 a.m. (8:30-8:45 a.m. CT) Pace vehicle laps 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT) NASCAR credentialing hours 9:45-10:45 a.m. (8:45-9:45 a.m. CT) Track preparation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. CT) Cup Series team, garage and pit pass holder access 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (9-9:30 a.m. CT) Pre-race stage parking and setup 10:45-11 a.m. (9:45-10 a.m. CT) Track walk 11-11:15 a.m. (10-10:15 a.m. CT) Sponsor parade lap 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. CT) Cup Series garage hours 11:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. CT) Track services meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. (10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. CT) Fan track access from the frontstretch 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. CT) Grid access opens for properly credentialed guests 1:05 p.m. (12:05 p.m. CT) Cup Series drivers meeting 1:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. CT) Driver introductions 2 p.m. (1 p.m. CT) NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Post-race NASCAR Press Pass

What Time Is the NASCAR Race at Talladega on Sunday?

The YellaWood 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) on Sunday, Oct. 25.

NBC will televise the race, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The race is scheduled for 188 laps around Talladega’s 2.66-mile oval, totaling 500.08 miles. Stage breaks are scheduled after Laps 98 and 143, with the final stage ending at Lap 188.

Sunday’s race is the main event of the weekend, following Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race and Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event.

With Talladega’s drafting packs and the potential for major swings in track position, even a strong afternoon can change in a matter of seconds.

For fans watching from home, the key time is 2 p.m. ET. Those attending the race will have several opportunities to take in the pre-race atmosphere, including frontstretch track access and driver introductions, before the field rolls off for 500 miles of racing.