NASCAR Team Sued Over $75,000 in Alleged Unpaid Invoices

One of NASCAR’s most recognizable driver development organizations is facing fresh legal trouble after a supplier filed a lawsuit alleging it was never paid for parts and services provided during the 2023 season.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, AK Performance Inc. filed a breach of contract lawsuit Wednesday in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, against Rev Racing, seeking more than $75,000 in alleged unpaid invoices, along with court costs, attorney’s fees and additional expenses.

The lawsuit alleges AK Performance supplied parts and services for Rev Racing’s developmental race program but was never fully compensated despite repeated requests for payment.

Supplier claims more than $75,000 remains unpaid

Per the Charlotte Business Journal’s report, AK Performance says it provided components including fenders, bumpers, axles and side mirrors for Rev Racing’s race cars during the 2023 season.

The company alleges Rev Racing failed to pay outstanding invoices and is seeking damages totaling $75,000, plus additional legal costs and fees through the lawsuit.

Neither Rev Racing nor AK Performance had publicly commented on the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rev Racing serves as the competition arm of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program and has helped develop numerous drivers who have advanced through NASCAR’s national ranks.

Rev Racing has faced a similar dispute before

While the current lawsuit centers on AK Performance’s claims, it is not the first time Rev Racing has been involved in a payment dispute.

In February 2024, Kyle Busch Motorsports filed its own breach of contract lawsuit against Rev Racing, alleging the organization owed approximately $325,000 stemming from the two organizations’ 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series partnership.

At the time, Kyle Busch Motorsports had fielded the No. 2 Chevrolet for Nick Sanchez before selling its NASCAR assets to Spire Motorsports ahead of the 2024 season.

According to reporting at the time, a Rev Racing spokesperson said the organization was working to resolve that dispute.

The newly filed lawsuit is separate from the Kyle Busch Motorsports case, but it again places the driver development organization at the center of a legal dispute involving alleged unpaid obligations.

Whether the latest lawsuit proceeds to trial or is resolved before then remains to be seen.