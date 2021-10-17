Texas Motor Speedway Embraces Kevin Harvick & Chase Elliott Feud

The feud between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott just took a unique turn with some help from Texas Motor Speedway. A track employee put a Christmas tree in the media room that features some special NASCAR twists.

Motorsports reporter Dustin Albino posted a photo of the tree prior to the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (2 pm. ET, NBC) and provided a close-up look at the decorations. There were several decals for both drivers hanging from the branches, along with some branded can holders. Two wrapped presents sat below the tree, each serving as a platform for a driver-specific hauler.

Texas Motor Speedway is having some fun with the Elliott/Harvick rivalry. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/buZItwDOPV — Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) (@DustinAlbino) October 17, 2021

The tree is a reference to Elliott’s now-famous post-race quote from the Charlotte Roval. He wished Harvick and the No. 4 team a “merry offseason and a happy Christmas.” The official Chase Elliott store also embraced the quote by making a line of products available, with a portion of the proceeds going to Toys for Tots.

The feud, which initially started at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18 with a cut tire and an argument on pit road, resurfaced at the Charlotte Roval. Harvick hit Elliott from behind and sent him into the wall, damaging the rear of the No. 9. The team responded by making comments over the radio about wrecking Harvick to move to the next round of the playoffs. Elliott did not get this opportunity due to the No. 4 slamming nose-first into the outside wall.

NASCAR Got Involved in the Feud With a Large Conference Call

While there is a possibility that the feud could continue on the track at Texas Motor Speedway, it likely won’t. NASCAR took steps in the week leading up to the race and made it very clear that there will be consequences if either driver takes further action.

According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, the sanctioning body held a conference call with all of the involved parties. There was no specific information provided about the details of the call, but Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, provided some context during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The message that NASCAR has delivered is they tried to do the best job they could do in allowing it to happen and they’re over it,” Gustafson said. “I commend them for allowing us to race, but I think they’ve had enough. They made that pretty clear.”

Elliott Said He Remains ‘Eyes Forward’ Entering the Round of 8

Elliott told FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass prior to the race that neither he nor anyone else asked NASCAR to get involved in the ongoing feud. However, he felt that the sanctioning body took steps to get involved because it is trying to run a professional sport.

“I haven’t asked for anyone’s help on anything, and I’m not going to,” Elliott told media members. “That’s not who I am, and I felt like our team really kept our heads straight last week. And really, last week, we didn’t get involved with all of this mess and staying focused on the prize. I think that’s what I’m most proud of our group is amidst all of this mess, we keep our eyes on the prize and just go run really well.”

For Elliott, the prize is a win that will move him to the championship four at Phoenix Raceway. Winning the race at Texas Motor Speedway is the most direct path, but the driver of the No. 9 can also secure a spot in the championship race by virtue of points if he gains enough ground at Texas, Kansas, and Martinsville.

