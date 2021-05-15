Stunning Three-Car Wreck Brings Out Red Flag at Dover [WATCH]

The NASCAR Xfinity Series headed to Dover International Speedway on Saturday for the Drydene 200. The first stage featured a lot of action and two minor cautions, but the second started with a wild wreck. Three cars went into the wall and one ended up on top of another.

The incident occurred early in Stage 2. Jesse Little’s No. 78 Chevrolet spun to the left and slammed into the wall. Josh Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet spun to the right and slammed into the outside wall before rebounding back toward the No. 78. Matt Jaskol’s No. 13 Toyota was the last car involved, sliding in backward and crashing up on top of the No. 78. Following the incident, all three drivers went to the infield care center. The care staff evaluated and released them all without the need for further care.

A HUGE crash at Dover International Speedway for Matt Jaskol, Jesse Little and Josh Williams. Everyone's okay. pic.twitter.com/eeLLQPQ2Kl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2021

“I think it’s just a product of this race track. Things happen so fast. I think I was the cause. Me and the [No. 6] racing hard,” Little told Fox Sports after the incident. He added that he needed to go back and look at the film to see exactly what happened in the crash. Jaskol also spoke to Jamie Little and said that he had checked up without locking up the brakes but someone hit him hard from behind and sent the No. 13 sliding into the No. 78.

Jaskol is midway through a part-time deal with MBM Motorsports

The first rookie to ever win the ASA Speed Truck Championship, Jaskol has spent his career behind the wheel of several different vehicles. He has driven in Formula BMW, NASCAR’s Super Late Model division, and Indy Lights.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Sorry for the delay everyone but here’s the big news! I will be back in a race car!! As of now it is a 4 race deal with @mbmmotorsports w/ partnership from @The4LessGroup in the @xfinityracing series starting at Martinsville,VA April 9th! NEVER give up! 🙏🏼 $FLES pic.twitter.com/W8Z1DpC5ua — Matt Jaskol (@MattJaskol) March 17, 2021

Jaskol announced in mid-March that he would make his Xfinity Series debut as part of a four-race deal with MBM Motorsports. The first race took place at Martinsville. Jaskol started in last place and finished 28th while driving the No. 13 Toyota Supra. He then returned to Xfinity two weeks later at Darlington, starting 40th and finishing 34th. The trip to Dover was the third race of the deal.

A late Stage 2 wreck ruined one driver’s chance for $100,000

Another big crash at Dover! This time: Brandon Jones and Zane Smith. The Monster is VERY hungry today. pic.twitter.com/elUYPLcMW1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2021

Four drivers entered the Xfinity Series race with two goals. Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Brandon Jones wanted to take the checkered flag, but they also wanted to finish ahead of the other drivers. Doing so would guarantee them $100,000 as part of the Dash 4 Cash program.

Unfortunately for Jones, his day came to an end shortly after the three-car wreck. He went around a turn while fighting for position, but Zane Smith’s No. 11 hit the rear fender of the No. 19, sending them both into the wall and crumpling their vehicles.

Smith climbed out of the No. 11 and headed to the infield care center. He later explained to Little that he had lost all ability to break. He first noticed that there was an issue during the red flag stop, but he fully became aware of the problem as he collided with Jones’ No. 19 Supra. Both drivers ultimately headed to the infield care center for evaluation but did not require any further care.

