Tire Issues Cause Drama For The Dillon Brothers at Phoenix

Austin Dillon and his younger brother, Ty, both experienced tire problems in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Midway through Stage 2, Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet suffered a right-rear tire failure, causing him to spin out in turn 4. Unfortunately for the older Dillon brother, the damage in the incident was too severe and he was unable to continue.

Under the caution period following Austin’s spin-out, younger brother Ty had a right-front tire failure. Between the two separate incidents, it was not a great few laps for the Dillon brothers at Phoenix.

Austin, Ty Dillon Experience Tire Issues at Phoenix

Austin Dillon was running in the 15th position at the time of his spin-out in Turn 4 towards the end of Stage 2.

The No. 3 RCR Chevrolet came to rest against the outside SAFER barrier. While Dillon attempted to drive away from the scene, he ultimately went to the garage.

In a bizarre turn of events, Ty Dillon had a tire problem of his own on his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as he drove past his older brother’s wrecked No. 3 machine.

“And now Ty Dillon has a flat right front driving past the Austin Dillon accident site! Double whammy for the Dillon Brothers,” Steven Taranto wrote via X.