Todd Gilliland Puts ‘Best Foot Forward’ During Trying Season

Todd Gilliland learned prior to the 2023 NASCAR season that he would lose his seat in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang for several races. He has responded with solid performances while continuing to fight for his future.

“I think just as a racecar driver, right, and in any sport, anything you do you always put your best foot forward,” Gilliland said ahead of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. “It would be certainly in my best interest to continue to do well, right?

“This isn’t the end of anything, even at Front Row. Obviously, we’re trying to just get better everywhere, so I think from my side, it’s just in my best interest to continue to keep growing and learning. I’m still a young driver and just trying to get better every week.”

Gilliland’s start to the season has featured six top-20 finishes for Front Row Motorsports. This run includes top-10 finishes at Circuit of the Americas, Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), and Talladega Superspeedway.

Gilliland entered the Geico 500 weekend having already matched his number of top-10 finishes from his rookie season and then he surpassed it in the No. 36 Ford Mustang. He delivered another consistent performance and finished ahead of both Zane Smith and Michael McDowell, who were involved in on-track incidents.

Gilliland Had Support During This Preseason Change

Gilliland is a young driver, so there should be several years remaining in his career. He was also able to fill out his schedule with races in the No. 15 Ford Mustang of Rick Ware Racing.

It’s never easy to lose a seat in the NASCAR Cup Series. How does a young driver handle this upheaval in only his second career season at the top level of NASCAR? Fortunately for Gilliland, he received unprompted support from several people.

“I have good people around me that even when I don’t necessarily ask for advice, they kind of know that I need it,” Gilliland said. “Like my family — my mom, dad — KHI Management.

“I’ve talked to Kevin Harvick a little bit about everything, so yeah, it’s just really, really nice to have good people, right, in your corner looking out for you, feeling like they have your back.”

Gilliland Has Multiple Races Remaining With Rick Ware Racing

Gilliland has made significant strides since the end of his rookie season. He has already captured three top-10 finishes and improved his average finish to 19.0, but he will have to keep this momentum throughout the summer as he drives for two different teams.

Gilliland has four races remaining with Rick Ware Racing, which will mix in with his normal starts for Front Row Motorsports. This schedule includes Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Charlotte Roval. He will take over the No. 15 Ford Mustang and attempt to keep producing.

Gilliland sits 22nd in the Cup Series standings after finishing 10th at Talladega Superspeedway, and he is within striking distance of a playoff spot. Securing one will not be a simple task, but he will have the opportunity if he continues to perform at a consistent level while splitting his time between the two Cup Series organizations.