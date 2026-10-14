Tom Cruise Expresses Interest In Running a NASCAR Race

Tom Cruise has expressed interest in running a legit NASCAR race. The 64-year-old actor is set to star in the “Days of Thunder 2″ movie, a sequel to the hit racing movie released in 1990.

In order to make the sequel as authentic as possible, the well-renowned actor is interested in competing in a ARCA Menards Series race. Cruise’s interest in getting behind the wheel was revealed by NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell.

Although it would make for quite the story, O’Donnell is not sure yet if such a thing can happen.

Tom Cruise Expressed Interest in Running ARCA Race, Per Steve O’Donnell

O’Donnell’s comments regarding Cruise’s desire to run a legitimate NASCAR race was brought up during the Front Office Sports “Tuned In” media day. Brought to light on X by motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck,

O’Donnell is uncertain that Cruise could actually compete given he has never raced in any form of motorsports before. Cruise’s itch to get behind the wheel is wanting to make “Days of Thunder 2” seem as real as can be.

“Steve O’Donnell said at the Front Office Sports “Tuned In” media event today that Tom Cruise has an expressed an interest in running an ARCA race. ‘Tom wanted to go race in one of those. I’m not sure that’s going to happen. But he wants (Days of Thunder) to be as authentic as it can be,'” Gluck wrote via X.