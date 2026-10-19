Tyler Reddick’s Phoenix Win Helps Toyota End 7-Year NASCAR Championship Drought

Tyler Reddick wasn’t the only one celebrating a championship-worthy moment at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Hours after Reddick held off Ryan Blaney to win the Freeway Insurance 500, Toyota had another reason to celebrate. The manufacturer officially secured the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturers’ Championship, ending a seven-year drought and adding another milestone to what has already been a remarkable season.

It’s Toyota’s fourth Cup Series manufacturers’ title and its first since 2019.

With 18 victories through the first 33 races, Toyota has also matched its highest single-season Cup Series win total since 2019. And with three races remaining, there’s still an opportunity to add to that number.

Toyota Claims First NASCAR Manufacturers’ Championship Since 2019

Toyota’s return to the top has been years in the making, but its 2026 performance left little doubt about the strength of its Cup Series program.

The manufacturer has received contributions from all three of its partner organizations: Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

Denny Hamlin has been particularly difficult to beat, collecting nine victories this season. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran also leads all Toyota drivers in points earned during the year.

Reddick helped set the tone early, opening the season with a record-breaking run that included Toyota’s first Daytona 500 victory since 2020. His latest win at Phoenix added another chapter to an already impressive year.

Corey Heim has also played a significant role, delivering multiple victories while competing on a part-time schedule. His breakthrough included his first Cup Series win at San Diego’s Naval Base, followed by another victory at the Brickyard 400 in July.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell have helped keep Joe Gibbs Racing near the front throughout the season.

Briscoe has collected victories at Bristol and Iowa, while Bell has remained one of the series’ most consistent contenders.

Together, those performances have given Toyota a season that stands apart from its recent history.

Toyota Racing President Celebrates Major NASCAR Milestone

Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development, U.S.A., credited the manufacturer’s employees and partner teams for delivering the championship.

“Our team members at TRD, along with our partners at 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, have delivered at the highest level all season,” Gibbs said in a statement.

“This is a very important title for Toyota and TRD because it represents the teamwork, effort and passion of countless people across our organization and throughout our teams. We couldn’t be more pleased to have that work pay off with our fourth manufacturers’ title.”

Toyota joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007 and previously won manufacturers’ championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The 2016 title came during a 16-win season, followed by another championship in 2017. Toyota’s 2019 campaign produced 19 victories, the benchmark its current lineup is now chasing.

Across its Cup Series history, Toyota has accumulated 221 victories and 189 pole positions in 716 races.

The manufacturers’ championship is separate from the Cup Series drivers’ championship, which remains undecided with three races left in the Chase.

But for Toyota, one major trophy is already secured.

And after seven years of watching another manufacturer claim the honor, Sunday’s celebration at Phoenix carried a little extra meaning.