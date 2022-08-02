Toyota Racing Aims To Snap Long Running Michigan Streak

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers return to Michigan International Speedway on August 7 (3:00 p.m. ET, USA Network). Members of the Toyota Racing family will use the race to try to snap a long winless streak.

The last seven Cup Series races at the two-mile track have ended with a member of Ford Performance in Victory Lane. Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick split the races in 2018 while Joey Logano and Harvick split the races in 2019. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford then swept the 2020 season.

Ryan Blaney is the last driver to win at Michigan International Speedway. He captured the 2021 race, which was his second of three wins on the season. Denny Hamlin posted the best finish among Toyota Racing drivers in 2021 by ending the day fifth overall.

Prior to the current seven-race streak by Ford drivers, one Chevrolet driver went on a run. Kyle Larson won three straight races for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016 and 2017. The defending Cup Series champion kicked off this streak after Logano won the first 2016 race at Michigan International Speedway.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

A Cup Series Champion Last Won for Toyota

There are multiple members of Toyota Racing that have won a Cup Series race at MIS. Kyle Busch has one win from the 2011 season while Denny Hamlin has two trips to Victory Lane (2010 and 2011) in his Cup Series career.

Kurt Busch has three wins at Michigan, albeit in three different vehicles. His first win at the track was in a Jack Roush-owned Ford, his second was in a Team Penske Dodge, and his third was in a Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet.

Matt Kenseth is the last Toyota driver to reach Victory Lane at MIS. He turned in a dominant performance on August 16, 2015, after starting on the pole. He led 146 of the 200 laps, took the lead from Aric Almirola with 25 laps remaining, and held off Harvick before crossing the finish line.

A Toyota Racing Driver Has Strong Odds

Will one of the Toyota Racing drivers snap this winless streak at Michigan International Speedway? There is no clear answer, but oddsmakers have favored one particular driver with previous success at the two-mile track. This includes a nine-race stretch of top-10 finishes.

Kyle Busch enters the race weekend in a tie with Chase Elliott at 6-1 despite a recent seven-race run that features six finishes outside of the top 10 and one disqualification. They sit just ahead of Larson, who is at 7-1. Hamlin (8-1), Ross Chastain (10-1), and Tyler Reddick (10-1) round out the list of drivers with very favorable odds to win.

Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell, who are both winless in the Cup Series at Michigan, are the next Toyota drivers with solid odds to win. Truex enters the weekend at 14-1 while Bell is at 16-1. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace are further down the list at 22-1 and 25-1, respectively.

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin Reveals 23XI Racing’s Initial Kurt Busch Fill-In