Truck Series Faces Major Sponsorship Questions in 2023

The Camping World Truck Series could undergo a significant change during the offseason. The entitlement deal between Camping World and NASCAR is set to expire after the 2022 season, and there is yet to be an extension.

Sports Business Journal first provided the update on June 17. The outlet noted that Camping World and NASCAR are in the midst of a seven-year deal that they inked in 2016, which has been worth about $5 million annually. If this expires without a new agreement, the Truck Series will have to find a different title sponsor for the 2023 season and beyond.

Camping World has been a part of the series since the 2009 season. The series ran under the name of the Camping World Truck Series from 2009 until 2018. The company then announced that subsidiary Gander Outdoors would have the naming rights for both 2019 and 2020. The series then went back to the Camping World Truck Series in 2021 and 2022.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The Truck Series Has Featured Multiple Names

Camping World has been the title sponsor since the 2009 season, but the company was only the latest to join forces with NASCAR. The series has run under multiple names throughout its history.

The third-tier series started out as the NASCAR SuperTruck Series in 1995, which was its first year in existence. Mike Skinner won the championship for Richard Childress Racing after posting 18 top-10 finishes and eight wins in the 20-race season.

When Skinner set out to defend his title, he did so in a series with a different name. NASCAR reached a deal with a tool manufacturer, which resulted in the Craftsman Truck Series. This deal remained in place from 1996 until the 2008 season. Now a new company could potentially take over, provided Camping World does not agree to make its return for another season.

Camping World Also Sponsors Another Racing Series

Camping World is the title sponsor of the Truck Series. The company also has a deal with a different racing series, albeit one that has a considerably smaller season and far fewer drivers competing each week.

The Superstar Racing Experience, the series spearheaded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, has featured Camping World as its primary sponsor in each of its first two seasons. The company jumped on board for the inaugural six-race schedule in 2021, which featured Stewart claiming the championship.

There were questions ahead of the 2022 season about whether Camping World would return as the title sponsor of SRX, but there was no answer until late in the schedule. Camping World and the SRX Series announced on May 31 that they would join forces once again for another six races.

The first race of the season took place at Five Flags Speedway on June 18. Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves captured the win after holding off Bubba Pollard, Ryan Newman, and 2004 IndyCar Series champion Tony Kanaan.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Eyeing More Changes for Race Weekends