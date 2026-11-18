Soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick took a look back at the wild post-race fight between Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney at Bristol last September.

Racing for the second position late in the race, contact between Hocevar and Blaney sent the latter crashing into the wall. The damage was severe enough to take Blaney out of the race.

Following the checkered flag, the driver of the No. 12 approached Hocevar, who finished third in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney grabbed Hocevar by the chest, to which the driver of the No. 77 fired a right hand.

Hocevar connected on a second punch to Blaney’s face. For a brief moment, Blaney broke away from security and landed a punch of his own on Hocevar.

Kevin Harvick on Hocevar/Blaney Bristol Brawl: ‘A True Fight’

On Monday, Harvick, alongside co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, looked back at some of NASCAR’s top 2026 moments as part of an awards show for “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.”

Among the different categories included the most viral moment. Fans, who voted on the awards, selected the Hocevar/Blaney fight as the most viral moment of the 2026 NASCAR season.

Because it was a fight, Harvick said there was no way it could not win the award.

“There’s just no way to top a fight,” Harvick said.

The 2014 Cup Series champion said he was taken aback that Hocevar threw a punch so quickly in the confrontation. “Happy” said he was also shocked by how aggressive Blaney was in the encounter.

“Who would’ve thought that Hocevar was going to take a swing instantly? I know I didn’t. I thought there was a lot of show there and who would’ve thought Blaney was coming in there hot and aggressive? Because it just never really dawned on me,” Harvick said.

NASCAR has seen its fair share of fights through 78 years of its history. However, they do not always see punches thrown.

Oftentimes, fights between drivers and team members are a lot of pushing and shoving, without the punches thrown. Yet, punches have been thrown many times, and the Hocevar/Blaney fight was one of them.

It is for that reason that Harvick said the Bristol brawl was a “true” fight.

“This was a true fight. This was fist to face,” Harvick said.

Kevin Harvick Getting Inducted Into The Hall of Fame in January

One of NASCAR’s most decorated drivers will be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame next January.

Kevin Harvick, along with Jeff Burton and the late Larry Phillips, are the three inductees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027. The ceremony takes place on Jan. 22 at the Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harvick was one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers. His 60 career Cup victories ranks 11th on the all-time wins list. Harvick captured the 2014 Cup Series championship in his first season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The Bakersfield, California native won all of NASCAR’s Crown Jewel races: The Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, and Brickyard 400. Only he, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and the late Dale Earnhardt have accomplished such a feat.