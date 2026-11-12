How to Watch NASCAR This Weekend: Full TV Schedule, Channels and Streaming for Nov. 13-15

The 2026 NASCAR season may be over, but there’s still something worth tuning in for this weekend.

With the checkered flag officially waving on another NASCAR season, fans won’t find a Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series or Craftsman Truck Series race on the schedule for Nov. 13-15. That doesn’t mean NASCAR has disappeared from television.

Instead, the spotlight shifts from the racetrack to the stage, with the 2026 NASCAR Awards Show scheduled to air Friday, Nov. 13, giving fans another chance to celebrate the season’s biggest accomplishments.

There are also several NASCAR programs scheduled throughout the weekend, including shows featuring Kevin Harvick.

Here’s everything NASCAR fans need to know about this weekend’s TV schedule, including dates, start times, channels and streaming options.

Is There a NASCAR Race This Weekend?

No, there are no NASCAR races scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, Saturday, Nov. 14, or Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

All three NASCAR national series concluded their 2026 seasons at Homestead-Miami Speedway during championship weekend, Nov. 6-8.

Kyle Larson captured the NASCAR Cup Series championship, adding another title to his career. With the season complete, NASCAR has entered its offseason, meaning there won’t be another points-paying Cup Series race until 2027.

However, fans looking for their NASCAR fix still have several programs to watch this weekend.

NASCAR TV Schedule for Friday, Nov. 13

Friday brings the weekend’s biggest NASCAR television event: the 2026 NASCAR Awards Show.

The ceremony celebrates the sport’s champions and other award winners following the conclusion of the racing season.

Here is Friday’s complete NASCAR television schedule. All times are Eastern.

8 p.m. ET: 2026 NASCAR Awards Show, NASCAR Channel

8 p.m. ET: “SPEED With Harvick & Buxton” (re-air), FS2

8:30 p.m. ET: “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” (re-air), FS2

The NASCAR Awards Show is the main attraction, particularly for fans who missed the celebration or want to revisit the biggest moments from the evening.

NASCAR TV Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday’s schedule features an early-morning replay of the Craftsman Truck Series championship race, along with another episode of Kevin Harvick’s show.

6 a.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (re-air), FS2

6:30 p.m. ET: “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour,” FS1

For fans who missed the Truck Series finale, Saturday morning offers another opportunity to watch the championship race.

NASCAR TV Schedule for Sunday, Nov. 15

There are no NASCAR races or television programs listed for Sunday, Nov. 15, in NASCAR’s published weekly broadcast schedule.

That could leave Sunday feeling particularly quiet for fans accustomed to spending their afternoons watching Cup Series racing.

The good news? NASCAR programming remains available through several streaming services and the sport’s dedicated channel, even during the offseason.

How to Watch and Stream NASCAR This Weekend

Fans can watch this weekend’s NASCAR programming through the channels carrying each broadcast.

NASCAR Channel: The 2026 NASCAR Awards Show airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET. NASCAR Channel is available through supported free streaming television platforms, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and Xumo, as well as Prime Video.

FS1 and FS2: Both channels carry NASCAR-related programming this weekend. Viewers can watch through participating television providers or streaming packages that include the networks.

For fans who want to revisit the 2026 season, NASCAR also offers race highlights, interviews and other videos through its official digital platforms.

While the engines are quiet this weekend, Friday’s awards broadcast gives fans one more chance to celebrate the drivers, teams and moments that defined the 2026 season.