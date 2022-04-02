Ty Gibbs Breaks Joey Logano’s Xfinity Series Record

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs made a move at the end of the ToyotaCare 250 on April 2 to bump teammate John Hunter Nemechek out of the way. He took the lead and won his third race of the year while breaking an Xfinity Series record set by Joey Logano.

According to FS1 play-by-play man Adam Alexander, Logano set a record during the 2010 season by becoming the youngest driver (20) to reach seven career wins in the Xfinity Series — then the Nationwide Series. Gibbs broke this streak by winning his seventh career race at Richmond Raceway on April 2. He reached Victory Lane at the age of 19 while Logano watched from the FOX Sports booth.

Gibbs, who is only in his first full-time season, won four races during the 2021 season while driving the No. 54 Toyota Supra, including his first-ever start in the Xfinity Series. He added wins in 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race at Richmond marked the third win of the year, as well as the record-breaker.

Logano Took 3 Seasons To Reach Seven Wins

Logano made his Nationwide Series debut during the 2008 season while running part-time. He joined Joe Gibbs Racing for 19 starts and secured a win at Kentucky Speedway, becoming the youngest driver in series history to win.

Logano did not return to Victory Lane until the 2009 season. He won five of the 22 races that he started in the No. 20 Toyota, including back-to-back wins at Kansas Speedway and Auto Club Speedway. He ended the part-time season 14th overall in the standings while teammate Kyle Busch won the championship.

Logano’s record-setting win took place at the sight of a previous victory. He returned to Kentucky Speedway in 2010 and won the Pole Award in the No. 20 GameStop/”Super Mario Galaxy 2″ Toyota. Logano went on to lead 106 of the 200 laps before winning his seventh race in the series.

Gibbs Gained Crucial Points Ahead of the Playoffs

The driver of the No. 54 entered the race weekend third overall in the championship standings. He was behind Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger, who each won a race during the 2022 season to secure their spots in the playoffs.

Gibbs gained crucial points during the trip to Richmond. He finished fifth overall in the first stage before winning the second and third stages. Allmendinger, for comparison, secured points in the first two stages before finishing the race fourth overall. This race was Allmendinger’s seventh straight top-10 finish, which helped him secure the top spot in the standings.

Gibbs is now tied with Gragson for second overall after winning three of the first seven races. He remains in contention for the regular-season championship, which would provide him with bonus points at the start of the playoffs.

While Gibbs will pursue more playoff points, he will also battle for another prize. He is one of four drivers eligible for the second round of the Dash 4 Cash at Martinsville Speedway. Sam Mayer won the first, which automatically locked him into the second round. Gibbs, Riley Herbst, and AJ Allmendinger all secured spots with top-five finishes at Richmond Raceway.

