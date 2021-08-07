Ty Gibbs Turns in Jaw-Dropping Performance at Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers got back to work on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a race at Watkins Glen International. The road course provided several with the opportunity to lock up playoff points, but a young driver ineligible for the championship chase shut them all down. Ty Gibbs raced to Victory Lane during an exciting final stage and became the youngest Xfinity Series driver to ever win at Watkins Glen.

A late caution came out with under 10 laps remaining due to an issue with Kyle Weatherman’s stock car and set up one final shootout for the checkered flag. Gibbs lined up first with Allmendinger and Cindric right behind him. Once the green flag waved, Allmendinger ran wide and leaped to the lead while Gibbs got loose behind him and fell to the second position. However, he did not remain at the front of the pack.

WHAT A FINISH. 🤯 RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE TY GIBBS ON HIS NASCAR XFINITY WIN AT WATKINS GLEN. pic.twitter.com/DzZTyl82GA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 7, 2021

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took back the top spot once again from the veteran road course master and built up a nearly one-second advantage over Allmendinger. He held on to capture his third win of the season in only 10 starts in the No. 54 JGR Toyota Supra. According to the NBC Sports broadcast, Gibbs has reached Victory Lane 37% of the time in his brief Xfinity Series career.

The Championship Favorites Took Part in a Fascinating Battle

Heading toward the race at Watkins Glen, two championship contenders sat as favorites to lock up the victory. Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger had combined for six wins in 2021, including the road course race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The two men battled throughout the early portions of the race with Cindric taking the Stage 1 win in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Allmendinger then locked up a playoff point of his own after edging out Ty Gibbs by the nose of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the Stage 2 win.

The two men continued to battle as they chased down Gibbs during the final stage of the race. Cindric and Allmendinger both raced in the top five while displaying their road course skills, easily overtaking many of their fellow drivers.

The final 13 laps of the Xfinity Series race featured Allmendinger and Cindric swapping positions on the track while simultaneously battling Gibbs. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford took the lead after Gibbs went too wide on a corner, but he did not hold on for very long. The 18-year-old used aggressiveness to push his peer out of the way and took back the top spot. Allmendinger then used a similar strategy to overtake Cindric and move into second before taking the lead on the final restart.

Neither Allmendinger nor Cindric could hold on to steal the win from Gibbs and finished second and third, respectively. Allmendinger, in particular, explained that the No. 54 Toyota Supra was just too fast at the road course and that “it sucks” to finish in second place. Though he expressed optimism about the positive strides as the playoffs approach.

Late Mechanical Issues Ruined a Cup Driver’s Day

A parts failure results in a massive hit for @Erik_Jones. He was able to get out under his own power at @WGI. pic.twitter.com/rV8Y7Ytp28 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 7, 2021

Richard Petty Motorsports driver Erik Jones competed in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen, joining Jordan Anderson Racing and controlling the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro. This start provided him with the opportunity to gain some crucial experience for the Cup race.

Unfortunately for Jones, his day came to an end with fewer than 20 laps remaining. He experienced mechanical issues and lost his brakes, slamming into a wall before sliding into the gravel and getting the No. 31 JAR Chevrolet stuck. Jones was able to climb from the car under his own power, but he could not continue in the race. Instead, the RPM driver headed to the infield care center for further evaluation.

As the replay showed, Jones headed toward one of the turns at the New York road course before abruptly veering to the right and slamming into the outside wall. The NBC Sports broadcasters did not know the exact reason why Jones lost control of the stock car, but they theorized that he had rear brakes but none in the front.

