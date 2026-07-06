Tyler Reddick’s Chicagoland Race Falls Apart as Denny Hamlin Takes Control of Points

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship battle took a dramatic turn Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway. Denny Hamlin entered the race leading Tyler Reddick by a single point, but a major mechanical failure for the No. 45 quickly widened that gap.

Just past the halfway mark, that advantage had disappeared.

A sudden mechanical failure sent the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota behind the wall, forcing Reddick to the garage while championship rival Denny Hamlin inherited a sizable lead in the regular season standings as the race continued.

The issue unfolded after Reddick reported over the radio that he was struggling to see while attempting to make his way to pit road.

“I couldn’t see anything coming to pit road.”

Moments later, the team confirmed the severity of the problem over the radio.

“We’ve lost radiator and oil cooler! Everybody back to the garage!”

Television cameras showed fluid covering the No. 45 as crew members pushed the car toward the garage area.

Reddick describes what happened

After climbing from the car, Reddick said the problem wasn’t caused by overheating.

“Temperatures did not exceed normal. Temperatures were fine. It was just oil pressure.”

He added that he had shut the engine off before it failed completely.

Reddick also apologized to his team after the incident.

“I’m sorry. I never heard anything. I never saw anything.”

After spending time behind the wall, the 23XI Racing team completed repairs and returned Reddick to the track. Although he rejoined the race 28 laps down, simply getting back on track gave the No. 45 an opportunity to gain positions through attrition and limit the damage in the regular season championship.

The decision to continue reflected just how important every position has become in the battle for the regular season championship. With multiple cautions already slowing the race, 23XI Racing opted to repair the car and return to competition rather than retire for the day, hoping to recover as many positions as possible before the checkered flag.

The championship picture changes dramatically

The timing of the failure couldn’t have been worse for Reddick. He entered Chicagoland trailing Hamlin by just one point in the regular season standings, making Sunday’s race one of the most important in the championship battle.

After the pit cycle, Hamlin held a 40-point advantage over Reddick in the live standings, representing one of the biggest swings of the season.

The setback came during one of the most chaotic races Chicagoland has seen in years. Just past halfway, the event had already produced six cautions, matching nearly the track’s historical average before the final stage had even begun.

Although Reddick returned to the race 28 laps down, Sunday’s mechanical failure could still prove to be one of the defining moments in the fight for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship. Every position he gains over the closing laps could prove valuable as he tries to minimize the damage to Hamlin’s points advantage.