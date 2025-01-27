Underdogs TO WATCH at the NASCAR Clash

The 2025 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will present a plethora of unknowns. While the .25 mile short track is the same length as the temporary circuit that was set up inside the LA Coliseum for the past three years, the NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t raced at Bowman Gray since 1971. This gives the drivers classified as underdogs a great chance to make ttheir mark. Here are four underdogs to keep an eye on in next Sunday’s (Feb. 2) Clash at Bowman Gray.

Tim Brown, No. 15 Ford Mustang, Rick Ware Racing

Brown joins Team AmeriVet’s Burt Myers – a fellow Bowman Gray legend – as the local flavor in a race that returns to NASCAR’s roots. However, Brown will likely have a faster and more reliable vehicle under him, making him the more likely Bowman Gray mogul to advance to the main event and potentially make a run. Brown is a 12-time track champion at BGS, and has the potential to add another historic milestone to his Bowman Gray career next week.

Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford Mustang, RFK Racing

Preece has long been known as a phenomenal short-track racer, and in the 2023 Clash at the LA Coliseum, he was one of the drivers to beat. While mechanical issues prematurely ended his night, Preece led 43 laps in the 2023 event, and RFK should give him a better car than a Stewart-Haas team that was on the decline. If Preece avoids the chaos and makes the main event, don’t be surprised if he finds his way to the front in a hurry.

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro, Richard Childress Racing

For the first time in his 20-year career, Busch enters a new year coming off of a winless season. However, a victory in the season-opening exhibition would be a major shot in the arm for the two-time champion, who hasn’t won since St. Louis in June of 2023. Busch was the runner-up in both Clash starts with Richard Childress Racing, and the future Hall of Famer will undoubtedly be hungry for a win. Expect Busch to be running inside the top-five when crunch time rolls around, and don’t be shocked if a little bit of his old, more aggressive persona comes out.

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Camry, LEGACY Motor Club

Coming off an abysmal 2024 season in which he finished 34th in points, Nemechek and Legacy are in dire need of momentum. As poorly as the No. 42 team performed last season, the Clash may be a ray of hope for Nemechek, as he made the main event and finished 13th a season ago. Unloading with speed will be paramount for the No. 42 team, and Nemechek’s path to the main event certainly won’t be easy. However, he’s shown before that he’s not afraid to use the chrome horn in tight confines, and if he feels he has a car that can contend, the aforementioned chrome horn could be well worn before the night is out. For a team and a driver searching for any semblance of momentum, a solid performance in the season-opening exhibition would go a long way.