Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader Praise NASCAR Cup Newcomer Amid Success

Former NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader had great things to say about current part-time Cup Series driver Corey Heim. In just 15 Cup Series starts, Heim already has two victories, including the prestigious Brickyard 400 back on July 26.

Heim is set to move up to full-time Cup Series racing in 2027, piloting the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota. When that happens, Wallace and Schrader expect Heim to give the Cup field a rough time.

Wallace praises NASCAR Cup newcomer’s talent: ‘Delayed Jeff Gordon’

On a recent episode of the “Herm & Schrader” podcast, Wallace congratulated Heim on his victory in the Brickyard 400.

Restarting second with 34 laps to go, Heim got a shove from three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, propelling his No. 67 Toyota into the lead past Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of his car at 23XI Racing.

While Wallace expected whoever got out front late in the race would ultimately win, he praised Heim’s tenacity.

“This race is whoever got out front, but man, this kid — this 24-year-old kid and Joey Logano — they hooked up and that was it,” Wallace said.

For two years, Wallace has questioned why Heim was not behind the wheel of a Cup Series car full-time.

When 23XI Racing decided to put Heim in a part-time ride, the Georgia native made a quick impression. Wallace said Heim’s talent is undeniable, comparing him to Jeff Gordon, and added that his personality is fun to watch.

“This kid to me is a delayed Jeff Gordon. He should have been in Cup a long time ago, so I feel like a star is born and I love it that his name is Corey Heim. He’s got a little thing, ‘It’s Heim time.’ He wins the race, he points to his wrist — just fun, entertaining,” Wallace said.

Schrader on Heim’s star power: ‘Just got brighter’

As much as Wallace was singing Heim’s praises, his podcast co-host Schrader did the same.

Schrader noted Heim grabbed his first career Cup win at the Coronado street course in what was just his 13th career start last June.

The defending Craftsman Truck Series champion followed up with a win in the Brickyard 400, one of NASCAR’s Crown Jewel races.

“Corey Heim won out at California on the street course (Coronado Naval Base), right? Then, he wins here (Indianapolis). How many races has he ran now? … It’s like, ‘Hey boys, you better wake up because you got another guy getting ready to screw up your days next year.’ The kid’s done a phenomenal job,” Schrader said.

It is evident that Heim is going to be a top contender in the Cup Series when he moves to full-time competition next year.

Yet, the youngster has already made quite the impression, which is why Schrader thinks the Brickyard 400 victory did not create the sport’s newest superstar, it made him larger than he already was.

“I don’t think a star is born. I think it just got brighter. … He’s gonna aggravate,” Schrader said.

Heim will replace Riley Herbst in the No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota full-time in 2027.