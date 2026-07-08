NASCAR Weekend Schedule at EchoPark Speedway: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to EchoPark Speedway this weekend for the third round of NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Lime Rock Park and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to EchoPark for Saturday night’s Focused Health 250.

The weekend begins Friday with a full slate of ARCA Menards Series action before three national series take center stage over Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the complete NASCAR schedule for the weekend.

Friday, July 10

Friday belongs to the ARCA Menards Series, which makes history with its first national-series race weekend at Lime Rock Park. The day includes practice, qualifying and the Lime Rock Park ARCA 100.

Friday schedule (all times ET)

1 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Practice (Lime Rock Park)

2:15 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying (Lime Rock Park)

4 p.m. – Lime Rock Park ARCA 100

TV: FS2

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, July 11

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend with action split between Lime Rock Park and EchoPark Speedway. Fans will see Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying and the LiUNA 150, Cup Series qualifying, plus the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 under the lights.

Saturday schedule (all times ET)

9 a.m. – Craftsman Truck Series Practice

TV: FS2 (until 9:30 a.m.), then FS1

TV: FS2 (until 9:30 a.m.), then FS1 10:05 a.m. – Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

TV: FS1

TV: FS1 11 a.m. – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

Streaming: The CW App

Streaming: The CW App 1 p.m. – LiUNA 150 (Craftsman Truck Series)

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: FS1 Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 7 p.m. – Focused Health 250 (NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

TV: The CW

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 12

The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. The race serves as Round 3 of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge and marks the series’ return to EchoPark Speedway.

Sunday schedule (all times ET)

7 p.m. – Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (NASCAR Cup Series)

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

How to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

Fans can watch the ARCA Menards Series race Friday on FS2, the Craftsman Truck Series on FS1 Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on The CW Saturday night, and the NASCAR Cup Series on TNT Sports and HBO Max on Sunday evening.

Every national-series race this weekend will also be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, with PRN carrying radio coverage for the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races and MRN covering the ARCA Menards Series and Craftsman Truck Series events.