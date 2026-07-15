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NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

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NASCAR Cup Series cars race in front of a packed grandstand during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
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A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the Sunday’s Window World 450. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action with the Faith Fest 250.

The weekend begins Friday with Truck Series practice and qualifying before Saturday features the Truck race plus Cup Series practice and qualifying. Sunday’s schedule concludes with the Window World 450 under the lights.

Here’s the complete NASCAR schedule for the weekend.

Friday, July 17

Friday belongs to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as teams get their first on-track laps ahead of Saturday’s Faith Fest 250. Fans can also watch NASCAR’s Press Pass following qualifying.

Friday schedule (all times ET)

  • 2 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
    TV: FS2
  • 3:05 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
    TV: FS2
  • Post-Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass
    Streaming: NASCAR.com

Saturday, July 18

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend with the Craftsman Truck Series race kicking off the afternoon before Cup Series teams take the track for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Saturday schedule (all times ET)

  • 12:30 p.m. – Faith Fest 250 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series)
    TV: FS1
    Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass
    Streaming: NASCAR.com
  • 5 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice
    TV: truTV
    Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 6:10 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
    TV: truTV
    Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 19

The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Sunday schedule (all times ET)

  • 7 p.m. – Window World 450 (NASCAR Cup Series)
    TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max
    Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass
    Streaming: NASCAR.com

How to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

Fans can watch Truck Series practice and qualifying Friday on FS2 before Saturday’s Faith Fest 250 airs on FS1. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air Saturday evening on truTV, while Sunday’s Window World 450 will be broadcast nationally on TNT Sports and streamed on HBO Max.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

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