NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the Sunday’s Window World 450. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action with the Faith Fest 250.
The weekend begins Friday with Truck Series practice and qualifying before Saturday features the Truck race plus Cup Series practice and qualifying. Sunday’s schedule concludes with the Window World 450 under the lights.
Here’s the complete NASCAR schedule for the weekend.
Friday, July 17
Friday belongs to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as teams get their first on-track laps ahead of Saturday’s Faith Fest 250. Fans can also watch NASCAR’s Press Pass following qualifying.
Friday schedule (all times ET)
- 2 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
TV: FS2
- 3:05 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
TV: FS2
- Post-Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass
Streaming: NASCAR.com
Saturday, July 18
Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend with the Craftsman Truck Series race kicking off the afternoon before Cup Series teams take the track for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main event.
Saturday schedule (all times ET)
- 12:30 p.m. – Faith Fest 250 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series)
TV: FS1
Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass
Streaming: NASCAR.com
- 5 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice
TV: truTV
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- 6:10 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
TV: truTV
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, July 19
The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Sunday schedule (all times ET)
- 7 p.m. – Window World 450 (NASCAR Cup Series)
TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass
Streaming: NASCAR.com
How to Watch NASCAR This Weekend
Fans can watch Truck Series practice and qualifying Friday on FS2 before Saturday’s Faith Fest 250 airs on FS1. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air Saturday evening on truTV, while Sunday’s Window World 450 will be broadcast nationally on TNT Sports and streamed on HBO Max.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race