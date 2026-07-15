NASCAR Weekend Schedule at North Wilkesboro: Full TV Schedule, Start Times for Every Race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the Sunday’s Window World 450. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action with the Faith Fest 250.

The weekend begins Friday with Truck Series practice and qualifying before Saturday features the Truck race plus Cup Series practice and qualifying. Sunday’s schedule concludes with the Window World 450 under the lights.

Here’s the complete NASCAR schedule for the weekend.

Friday, July 17

Friday belongs to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as teams get their first on-track laps ahead of Saturday’s Faith Fest 250. Fans can also watch NASCAR’s Press Pass following qualifying.

Friday schedule (all times ET)

2 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

TV: FS2

TV: FS2 3:05 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

TV: FS2

TV: FS2 Post-Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Saturday, July 18

Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend with the Craftsman Truck Series race kicking off the afternoon before Cup Series teams take the track for practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Saturday schedule (all times ET)

12:30 p.m. – Faith Fest 250 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series)

TV: FS1

Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: FS1 Radio: NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

Streaming: NASCAR.com 5 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 6:10 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 19

The weekend concludes Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Sunday schedule (all times ET)

7 p.m. – Window World 450 (NASCAR Cup Series)

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: TNT Sports, HBO Max Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Post-Race – NASCAR Press Pass

Streaming: NASCAR.com

How to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

Fans can watch Truck Series practice and qualifying Friday on FS2 before Saturday’s Faith Fest 250 airs on FS1. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air Saturday evening on truTV, while Sunday’s Window World 450 will be broadcast nationally on TNT Sports and streamed on HBO Max.