‘We’re Not Friends’: Christopher Bell Gets Honest About Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell gave his honest feelings about current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson. The driver of the No. 20 said he and Larson are not friends and believes they are not alike.

Bell enters Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500 third in the points standings, 51 points behind Larson. With four races remaining, time is running out for Bell to take over the top spot.

If Bell is able to do so, he will have to beat someone he considers an acquaintance, not a friend.

Christopher Bell on Kyle Larson: ‘We’re Not Friends’

During a press conference on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway, Bell got candid about how he feels about one of his toughest competitors.

Bell said he and Larson have pushed each other to their limits on the racetrack. Off the track, Bell believes he and Larson are not alike.

“I think Kyle and I have, I mean, we’ve raced each other really hard basically our entire career. … I think it’s fair to say we’re different people and we hang out with different people,” Bell said.

Bell was upfront in saying he does not consider Larson a friend.

“We’re not friends, but we’re acquaintances and we would race each other hard,” Bell said.

Bell’s comments were seemingly not out of disdain for Larson but rather an honest opinion on one of his most formidable rivals.

Regardless of Bell’s intentions, his comments certainly drew attention.

During the press conference, Denny Hamlin chimed in and joked that Bell gave everyone a perfect headline heading into Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500.

“Just gave everyone their quote. ‘We’re not friends’ and it’s going to be on every [expletive] headline,” Hamlin said.

On raceday, drivers do not have many friends on the track. Every driver is focused on themselves and what they can do to put themselves in position to win. Of course, there are still friendships between drivers outside the track.

In Bell’s case, he does not consider Larson a friend on or off the racetrack.

Christopher Bell Starts Fifth For Sunday’s Cup Race at Phoenix

Christopher Bell will roll off from the fifth position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. The 31-year-old out of Norman, Oklahoma aims for his third Phoenix victory and to gain ground on Kyle Larson for the championship lead.

Bell will be ahead of things early at Phoenix as Larson qualified 22nd in Saturday’s single-car qualifying session. Larson finished third at Phoenix last fall in the championship race to claim the 2025 title.

Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s race. The driver of the No. 12 qualified on the pole during Saturday’s qualifying session, while Team Penske teammate Joey Logano will start alongside him in second.

Denny Hamlin, who enters second in the standings and 49 points behind Larson, will roll off from fourth position.

The race is scheduled for 312 laps around the 1.0-mile Arizona track. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time and can be watched on USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.