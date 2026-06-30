What Denny Hamlin Believes is The Best Change NASCAR Has Made

Denny Hamlin spoke on one NASCAR change that has been the best for the sport. NASCAR has undergone major changes in recent years, such as the debut of the NextGen car in 2022 and different tracks, new and old, added to the schedule.

Ahead of this season, NASCAR changed the format for the 10-race playoff. From 2014-2025, the Cup Series raced under the “win and you’re in” playoff format, ending with a four-driver championship race in the season finale.

The Chase was reintroduced this season, where 16 drivers will compete over 10 races to decide a champion. There is one aspect about that format that Hamlin believes has been the best change.

Hamlin on NASCAR getting rid of ‘win and you’re in’: ‘Best change ever’

On a recent episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin explained why he believes NASCAR discarding the “win and you’re in” element of The Chase is a huge benefit for the sport as a whole.

“Getting rid of the win and you’re in, maybe the biggest, best change ever. Because now we know someone can’t just get lucky and pop one off from 24th in points,” Hamlin said.

The “win and you’re in” stipulation of the playoffs benefited drivers who were deep in the points standings. If a driver was mired back in 25th in the points with a few races before the playoffs, a win would catapult them into the playoff contention.

With the reintroduction of The Chase, points matter more and drivers need to focus on running a consistent 26-race regular season if they want a shot at a championship by season’s end.

“You got 26 races to prove yourself, right? So, one good or bad week should not be the indicator of whether you’re in or out. No, you got a big ol’ sample size,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin explained how The Chase rewards consistency over the first 26 races. On top of that, drivers on the bubble to make the cut will not have to worry about a driver from deep in the standings stealing a spot with a win.

“Somebody from 30th is not gonna just get in and take your spot. You’ve been running 16th for 25 weeks and then on the 26th week, somebody from 30th in points just knocks you out. That doesn’t seem fair to me,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin said NASCAR drivers care more about standings than ever

With the reintroduction of The Chase in 2026, the top 16 drivers at the end of the regular season will compete for a championship. Seeding for the 10-race Chase will be determined by a driver’s place in the standings.

Whoever has the most points at the end of the 10-race Chase will be crowned the champion. Because of the return of The Chase, Hamlin said points are more important than ever.

“Without a doubt, we all care about our standings now more than ever. All these guys know that over that 10-week period, you’ve got to start with as many points as you possibly can,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin, who leads the Cup Series points with eight regular season races remaining, praised NASCAR for their efforts in changing the format.

“I think the format, they did a great job with it,” Hamlin said.