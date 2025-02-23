Hi, Subscriber

What to Know Before The Ambetter Health 400

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Blaney
Getty
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Zero Sugar Ford, removes his helmet after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2025 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Sunday, 39 of the best drivers in the world will tackle the 1.5 mile Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 400. Ahead of the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, here’s what you need to know before the green flag.

Ford are the favorites for good reason

How fast was Ford in Saturday’s qualifying session? The Blue Ovals locked out 10 of the first 11 starting spots, with the Chevy of Kyle Busch being the only non-Ford to make the final, 10-driver round of qualifying. The Team Penske Fords of Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano swept the stages and led 125 laps in the Daytona 500, and they’ll lead the field to the green flag tomorrow. The Wood Brothers, Front Row Motorsports and RFK Racing also made appearances in the top-10 in qualifying, and all the Fords will be able to help each other at the front of the pack. It’s certainly not impossible for Toyota or Chevy to steal a win, but it will be a very tough task.

Joe Gibbs Racing will have to come from the back

After winning the Daytona 500 pole with Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing fell back to earth in superspeedway qualifying on Saturday. Briscoe was the best of the JGR bunch in 25th, but Briscoe and teammates Christopher Bell, (32nd) Ty Gibbs (36th) and Denny Hamlin (37th) will have substantial ground to make up when the green flag flies. Joe Gibbs’ quartet could be dangerous if they link up, but they have to make sure they’re not collected in somebody else’s mess first.

Penske looks to finish the job

Penske’s aforementioned Daytona dominance came at the price of an empty trophy case. Blaney and Logano were both caught up crashes, while Cindric was forced to slow down when the last-lap melee occurred. As fast as Roger Penske’s trio was in Daytona Beach, they failed to win the race. A similar disappointment on Sunday would be, well, very disappointing for a team that has consistently been among the best teams on drafting tracks over the last decade. Cindric, Blaney and Logano will lead their share of laps and will likely earn stage points in bunches, but whether or not one of them is standing in victory lane at race’s end will be all that matters at the end of the day.

Ambetter Health 400 Starting Lineup:

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Austin Cindric
  3. Josh Berry
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Todd Gilliland
  6. Kyle Busch
  7. Zane Smith
  8. Chris Buescher
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Noah Gragson
  11. Ryan Preece
  12. AJ Allmendinger
  13. Alex Bowman
  14. Bubba Wallace
  15. Austin Dillon
  16. William Byron
  17. Kyle Larson
  18. Tyler Reddick
  19. Chase Elliott
  20. Ty Dillon
  21. Justin Haley
  22. John Hunter Nemechek
  23. Cole Custer
  24. Michael McDowell
  25. Chase Briscoe
  26. Carson Hocevar
  27. Riley Herbst
  28. Erik Jones
  29. Daniel Suarez
  30. Shane van Gisbergen
  31. Cody Ware
  32. Christopher Bell
  33. Ross Chastain
  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. Corey LaJoie
  36. Ty Gibbs
  37. Denny Hamlin
  38. BJ McLeod
  39. JJ Yeley

Sunday’s Schedule:

NASCAR Raceday: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

Radio Pre-Race Coverage: 2 p.m. ET, PRN

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400: 3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Defending Ambetter Health 400 winner: Daniel Suarez

Defending Atlanta winner: Joey Logano

Samuel Stubbs Samuel has followed NASCAR since he was six years old. When he's not covering races at the track or keeping up with the action from home, he's likely doing the same at a football game. He will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2025. More about Samuel Stubbs

Comments

What to Know Before The Ambetter Health 400

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x