Hi, Subscriber

What We Learned From Daytona 500 Qualifying

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chase Briscoe
Getty
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 12: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota poses for photos after winning the the Busch Light Pole Award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Chase Briscoe won the pole for the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Wednesday, with Austin Cindric joining him on the front row. Here are the major takeaways from Wednesday’s qualifying session.

Toyota finally in the spotlight

Before Briscoe’s blazing lap on Wednesday, Toyota had never sat on the pole for the Daytona 500. After struggling mightily in last year’s Daytona 500 qualifying session, Toyota stepped up on Wednesday, sending Briscoe and fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin to the final round of qualifying. After struggling to find speed in superspeedway qualifying sessions a year ago, Toyota came out with the biggest bang possible in Daytona.

Former champions lock themselves in

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. weren’t guaranteed Daytona 500 starting spots going into Wednesday’s qualifying session, but both drivers laid down fast enough laps to not have to stress about Thursday’s duels. TRICON Garage gave Truex Jr. the fastest of all open cars, which was enough for Truex to place 22nd on the speed charts. Johnson’s 29th-place effort was better than the rest of the open cars, which locked him into the field a year after he barely edged J.J Yeley for a spot in the ‘Great American Race’. Johnson nor Truex Jr. will have to worry about missing the Daytona 500 due to a flurry of chaos in Thursday’s duel races.

Hendrick’s dominance dispelled

Hendrick Motorsports has made a habit of putting cars on the front row for the Daytona 500 over the past decade, but the front row for Sunday’s race will be devoid of Hendrick cars for the second year in a row. Only one Hendrick car, the No. 5 of Kyle Larson, made the final round of qualifying. Larson’s 10th-place effort was nothing special, while Alex Bowman, (12th) Chase Elliott (15th) and William Byron (21st) were unable to crack the top-10. For an organization that is always at least in contention for the front row, seeing HMS be completely absent from the pole conversation was a massive surprise. Starting position doesn’t matter all that much at superspeedways such as Daytona, but nevertheless, it was a little shocking to not see an HMS Chevy near the top of the pylon on Wednesday.

Daytona 500 qualifying results:

  1. Chase Briscoe
  2. Austin Cindric
  3. Ryan Preece
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Josh Berry
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Austin Dillon
  8. Christopher Bell
  9. Ty Dillon
  10. Kyle Larson
  11. Zane Smith
  12. Alex Bowman
  13. Kyle Busch
  14. Todd Gilliland
  15. Chase Elliott
  16. Brad Keselowski
  17. Michael McDowell
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. AJ Allmendinger
  20. Ryan Blaney
  21. William Byron
  22. Martin Truex Jr.
  23. Noah Gragson
  24. Ty Gibbs
  25. Daniel Suarez
  26. Tyler Reddick
  27. Riley Herbst
  28. Bubba Wallace
  29. Jimmie Johnson
  30. Shane van Gisbergen
  31. Justin Haley
  32. Cole Custer
  33. Justin Allgaier
  34. Carson Hocevar
  35. Corey LaJoie
  36. Erik Jones
  37. Ross Chastain
  38. John Hunter Nemechek
  39. Helio Castroneves
  40. Anthony Alfredo
  41. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  42. Chandler Smith
  43. BJ McLeod
  44. JJ Yeley
  45. Cody Ware

The Daytona Duels will be held on Thursday night. Duel 1 will go green shortly after 7 p.m. ET, with Duel 2 going green approximately 24 minutes after the conclusion of Duel 1. The winners of Duel 1 and Duel 2 will start third and fourth in Sunday’s Daytona 500, respectively.

Samuel Stubbs Samuel has followed NASCAR since he was six years old. When he's not covering races at the track or keeping up with the action from home, he's likely doing the same at a football game. He will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2025. More about Samuel Stubbs

Read More

Comments

What We Learned From Daytona 500 Qualifying

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x