Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Las Vegas? Full Race Results

Chase Briscoe fended off challenges from Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick in the closing laps to pull off a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 was the first to the start/finish line when the checkered flag flew in the South Point 400.

Briscoe scored his second win of the 2026 Cup Series season, first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and seventh career Cup victory. Larson finished second, followed by Tyler Reddick third, Austin Cindric fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Briscoe dominated the 267-lap race by sweeping the stages and leading a race-high 175 laps. Larson, looking to make a last-lap pass on Briscoe, slapped the wall coming off turn 4 to the checkered flag.

The incident collected Reddick, who spun across the start/finish line to finish third.

Denny Hamlin started on the pole and set the tone out front early.

Zane Smith brought out the first caution for cause during Stage 1 after spinning out due to a flat tire. That was a huge break for Kyle Larson, who got back on the lead lap after a 26-second pit stop put him one lap behind.

After staying out following the first caution of the race, Chase Briscoe cycled to the front in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. With two laps remaining in the stage, Hamlin spun out in a shocking turn of events.

Hamlin avoided suffering significant damage and the caution did not fly. Briscoe, meanwhile, went on to win the stage.

The race went from bad to worse for Hamlin as splitter damage suffered in the spin negatively affected how the JGR No. 11 Toyota handled. Along with fuel pressure issues to start the final stage that cost him positions, Hamlin’s championship hopes took a massive hit in “Sin City.”

Hamlin wound up finishing 16th.

The second stage saw a caution for debris and varying pit strategies. Briscoe surrendered the lead during the differing pit cycles but ultimately won the stage after passing Austin Cindric with three laps remaining.

On the final run to the finish, Wallace challenged Briscoe for the lead. The driver of the No. 23 could not capitalize and was passed by Larson for second. Piloting a yellow and blue Kyle Busch tribute scheme, Larson began to hunt down Briscoe for the win in the closing laps.

Reddick would join the lead conversation inside of 10 laps to go. In the end, it was Briscoe securing the victory after holding off the challenges for the top spot.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Results From Las Vegas

Winner

Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Stage 1

Chase Briscoe

Stage 2

Chase Briscoe

Full Race Results