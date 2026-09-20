Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race? Full Race Results

Joey Logano picked up his third win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in thrilling fashion at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 22 overtook Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs in the closing laps to earn the victory.

Following the race, a massive brawl broke out between Hocevar and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney.

After Hocevar made contact with Blaney in the late laps that sent the latter spinning, the driver of the No. 12 was throwing punches at the driver of the No. 77 following the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson finished second in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and took the points lead from Denny Hamlin by one point. Hamlin, who began the Chase as the points leader, finished eighth.

Ty Gibbs finished fifth in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Gibbs ran an M&M’s tribute paint scheme honoring the late Kyle Busch, who won over 20 races at Bristol Motor Speedway across the top three series.

Chase Elliott had a difficult night in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The 2020 Cup Series champion spun out with less than 50 laps remaining after a largely-difficult night.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race results

Winner

Joey Logano (Team Penske)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Joey Logano

Stage 2: Ryan Blaney

Full Race Finishers

Joey Logano (Chase) Kyle Larson (Chase) Carson Hocevar (Chase) Christopher Bell (Chase) Ty Gibbs (Chase) Josh Berry Bubba Wallace (Chase) Denny Hamlin (Chase) William Byron (Chase) Ryan Preece (Chase) Austin Cindric (Chase) Ross Chastain Chris Buescher (Chase) Daniel Suarez (Chase) Brad Keselowski Noah Gragson Austin Dillon Tyler Reddick (Chase) Todd Gilliland Shane van Gisbergen Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Chase Elliott (Chase) Connor Zilisch John H. Nemechek Cole Custer Chase Briscoe (Chase) Zane Smith Austin Hill Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Cody Ware Erik Jones Ryan Blaney (Chase) Riley Herbst Alex Bowman Ty Dillon Josh Bilicki

Key NASCAR Cup takeaways from Bristol