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Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race? Full Race Results

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NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race full results.

Joey Logano picked up his third win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in thrilling fashion at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 22 overtook Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs in the closing laps to earn the victory.

Following the race, a massive brawl broke out between Hocevar and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney.

After Hocevar made contact with Blaney in the late laps that sent the latter spinning, the driver of the No. 12 was throwing punches at the driver of the No. 77 following the checkered flag.

Kyle Larson finished second in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and took the points lead from Denny Hamlin by one point. Hamlin, who began the Chase as the points leader, finished eighth.

Ty Gibbs finished fifth in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Gibbs ran an M&M’s tribute paint scheme honoring the late Kyle Busch, who won over 20 races at Bristol Motor Speedway across the top three series.

Chase Elliott had a difficult night in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The 2020 Cup Series champion spun out with less than 50 laps remaining after a largely-difficult night.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race results

Winner

Joey Logano (Team Penske)

Stage Winners

Stage 1: Joey Logano

Stage 2: Ryan Blaney

  1. Joey Logano (Chase)
  2. Kyle Larson (Chase)
  3. Carson Hocevar (Chase)
  4. Christopher Bell (Chase)
  5. Ty Gibbs (Chase)
  6. Josh Berry
  7. Bubba Wallace (Chase)
  8. Denny Hamlin (Chase)
  9. William Byron (Chase)
  10. Ryan Preece (Chase)
  11. Austin Cindric (Chase)
  12. Ross Chastain
  13. Chris Buescher (Chase)
  14. Daniel Suarez (Chase)
  15. Brad Keselowski
  16. Noah Gragson
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Tyler Reddick (Chase)
  19. Todd Gilliland
  20. Shane van Gisbergen
  21. Michael McDowell
  22. AJ Allmendinger
  23. Chase Elliott (Chase)
  24. Connor Zilisch
  25. John H. Nemechek
  26. Cole Custer
  27. Chase Briscoe (Chase)
  28. Zane Smith
  29. Austin Hill
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. Cody Ware
  32. Erik Jones
  33. Ryan Blaney (Chase)
  34. Riley Herbst
  35. Alex Bowman
  36. Ty Dillon
  37. Josh Bilicki

Key NASCAR Cup takeaways from Bristol

  • Joey Logano wins third race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season at Bristol.
  • Kyle Larson finished runner-up and takes the points lead by one over Denny Hamlin.
  • Hamlin loses the points lead after finishing eighth.
  • Logano won Stage 1 after not pitting for the entire 125-lap period.
  • Erik Jones brought out the first caution for cause with a spin-out in Stage 1.
  • Ryan Blaney won Stage 2 after the 125-lap period ended with Cody Ware spinning out.
  • Blaney posted a DNF of 33rd place after contact with Carson Hocevar late in the race.
  • Blaney, Hocevar engaged in a post-race brawl.
  • Chase Elliott spun out in the closing laps and finished 23rd.

John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR contributor at Heavy Sports. He has five years of sports journalism experience. He graduated from James Madison University in May of 2022 with a degree in media arts and design. John is also a sports reporter for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Previously, John was a sports writer for JMU's The Breeze and a NASCAR content writer for Sportskeeda. More about John Breeden

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Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race? Full Race Results

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