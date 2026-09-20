Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race? Full Race Results

Joey Logano picked up his third win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in thrilling fashion at Bristol Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 22 overtook Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs in the closing laps to earn the victory.
Following the race, a massive brawl broke out between Hocevar and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney.
After Hocevar made contact with Blaney in the late laps that sent the latter spinning, the driver of the No. 12 was throwing punches at the driver of the No. 77 following the checkered flag.
Kyle Larson finished second in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and took the points lead from Denny Hamlin by one point. Hamlin, who began the Chase as the points leader, finished eighth.
Ty Gibbs finished fifth in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Gibbs ran an M&M’s tribute paint scheme honoring the late Kyle Busch, who won over 20 races at Bristol Motor Speedway across the top three series.
Chase Elliott had a difficult night in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The 2020 Cup Series champion spun out with less than 50 laps remaining after a largely-difficult night.
Full NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race results
Winner
Joey Logano (Team Penske)
Stage Winners
Stage 1: Joey Logano
Stage 2: Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano (Chase)
- Kyle Larson (Chase)
- Carson Hocevar (Chase)
- Christopher Bell (Chase)
- Ty Gibbs (Chase)
- Josh Berry
- Bubba Wallace (Chase)
- Denny Hamlin (Chase)
- William Byron (Chase)
- Ryan Preece (Chase)
- Austin Cindric (Chase)
- Ross Chastain
- Chris Buescher (Chase)
- Daniel Suarez (Chase)
- Brad Keselowski
- Noah Gragson
- Austin Dillon
- Tyler Reddick (Chase)
- Todd Gilliland
- Shane van Gisbergen
- Michael McDowell
- AJ Allmendinger
- Chase Elliott (Chase)
- Connor Zilisch
- John H. Nemechek
- Cole Custer
- Chase Briscoe (Chase)
- Zane Smith
- Austin Hill
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Cody Ware
- Erik Jones
- Ryan Blaney (Chase)
- Riley Herbst
- Alex Bowman
- Ty Dillon
- Josh Bilicki
Key NASCAR Cup takeaways from Bristol
- Joey Logano wins third race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season at Bristol.
- Kyle Larson finished runner-up and takes the points lead by one over Denny Hamlin.
- Hamlin loses the points lead after finishing eighth.
- Logano won Stage 1 after not pitting for the entire 125-lap period.
- Erik Jones brought out the first caution for cause with a spin-out in Stage 1.
- Ryan Blaney won Stage 2 after the 125-lap period ended with Cody Ware spinning out.
- Blaney posted a DNF of 33rd place after contact with Carson Hocevar late in the race.
- Blaney, Hocevar engaged in a post-race brawl.
- Chase Elliott spun out in the closing laps and finished 23rd.
Who Won The NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race? Full Race Results