Who Won the NASCAR Race at Kansas? Full Results From Sunday’s Cup Race

Kyle Larson left little doubt about who had the car to beat Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas, turning a dominant afternoon into his fourth career victory at the 1.5-mile track and his second win through the first four races of the 2026 Chase.

The battle behind him changed dramatically in the closing laps. Chase Briscoe was running second before hitting the wall, opening the door for Austin Cindric to grab the runner-up finish. Denny Hamlin finished third, Briscoe recovered to take fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

For Larson, the victory capped an afternoon spent largely in control of the race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver entered Kansas atop the Chase standings and continued his torrid postseason run with another trip to Victory Lane.

To cap off a stellar day, Larson earned a whopping 76 points, the most by any driver in a single race during the 2026 season.

Kyle Larson Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas

Larson’s fourth Kansas victory adds another chapter to his impressive record at the 1.5-mile track.

Even after controlling much of Sunday’s race, Larson still had to navigate a changing battle behind him in the closing laps. Briscoe was running second and trying to keep the pressure on before hitting the wall, opening the door for Cindric and Hamlin to move past him.

Cindric took advantage to secure the runner-up finish, with Hamlin third, Briscoe fourth and Blaney fifth.

For Larson, there was no late mistake to open the door.

After spending much of Sunday at the front of the field, he finished the job at Kansas and walked away with his second victory in four Chase races.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Finishing Order at Kansas

Here is the complete finishing order from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 19

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12

6. Christopher Bell, No. 20

7. William Byron, No. 24

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9

9. Bubba Wallace, No. 23

10. Ryan Preece, No. 60

11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45

12. Brad Keselowski, No. 6

13. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42

14. Daniel Suárez, No. 7

15. Ross Chastain, No. 1

16. Erik Jones, No. 43

17. Ty Gibbs, No. 54

18. Alex Bowman, No. 48

19. Todd Gilliland, No. 34

20. Joey Logano, No. 22

21. Austin Dillon, No. 3

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16

23. Chris Buescher, No. 17

24. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97

25. Riley Herbst, No. 35

26. Austin Hill, No. 33

27. Michael McDowell, No. 71

28. Ty Dillon, No. 10

29. Connor Zilisch, No. 88

30. Cole Custer, No. 41

31. Zane Smith, No. 38

32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47

33. Carson Hocevar, No. 77

34. Cody Ware, No. 51

35. Josh Berry, No. 21

36. Noah Gragson, No. 4