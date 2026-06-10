Why Was Jason Kelce at Talladega? NFL Legend’s NASCAR Visit Explained

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce left fans with one big question this week after sharing a viral video from Talladega Superspeedway.

In the clip posted to his social media accounts, Kelce could be seen carefully making his way down the steep banking at NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track. The former NFL center appeared stunned by the angle of the racing surface, giving fans a glimpse of just how dramatic Talladega’s turns look up close.

The video quickly drew reactions from both football and racing fans, many of whom admitted they had never realized just how steep the banking is at the Alabama superspeedway.

So why was Kelce at Talladega?

The short answer is that Kelce was visiting the track and filming content, including the now-viral video of him walking the banking. The appearance was not connected to a NASCAR race weekend, but it highlighted the growing relationship between the future Hall of Fame center and the sport.

Kelce shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

“Besides the driving, this was another thing that blew my mind. Had no idea the turns were this steep. Full video live on my YouTube channel.”

The footage showed Kelce reacting in real time as he looked down the banking.

“This is the steepest one? It is very eye-openingly steep. That is four stories? I want to walk it first. Oh my God,” Kelce said.

“This is [expletive] wild. Holy [expletive].”

He later added:

“This is like a cheat code for NFL workouts.”

Jason Kelce’s previous NASCAR connection

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While Kelce’s latest Talladega visit was focused on exploring the track itself, it was not his first experience inside the NASCAR world.

Earlier this season, Kelce spent time with Corey Day’s team during the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race weekend at Talladega. During that visit, he got a behind-the-scenes look at pit road operations and even assisted the team during in-race pit stops.

Day later praised Kelce’s enthusiasm for the sport.

“Super cool to have him,” Day said. “He’s been a fan of the sport for a long time. It was cool that the 17 team could give him a behind-the-scenes look this weekend.”

That earlier experience gave Kelce a firsthand look at the physical demands of NASCAR competition. His latest visit offered something entirely different: a chance to experience Talladega’s famous 33-degree banking from the perspective of someone standing on the racing surface.

For many fans, the video served as a reminder of just how unique NASCAR’s largest tracks can be. And judging by Kelce’s reaction, even one of the toughest players in NFL history was surprised by what he found when he got to the top of Talladega and looked down.