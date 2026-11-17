William Byron has largely kept his dating life out of the spotlight, but the two-time Daytona 500 champion isn’t the only one in his rumored new relationship accustomed to having an audience.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been romantically linked to Kylan Darnell, a social media influencer, former beauty queen and rising sports media personality with more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, the pair stepped out together on the red carpet at the 2026 NASCAR Championship Awards in Miami on Nov. 10.

From her days as a viral college sensation to how she became linked to one of NASCAR’s biggest stars, here’s what to know about Darnell.

Kylan Darnell Had a Massive Following Before Meeting William Byron

Long before she caught the attention of NASCAR fans, Darnell was a celebrity in her own right.

The Ohio native was crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA in 2022 and went on to finish in the top 16 at Miss Teen USA that same year, also earning the Fan Favorite award.

However, it was her freshman year at the University of Alabama that catapulted her to internet stardom.

Darnell became one of the most recognizable faces of “Bama Rush,” a viral TikTok phenomenon documenting the university’s sorority recruitment process. Her outfit videos, beauty routines and glimpses into college life earned her the nickname “Queen of Bama Rush.”

She joined Zeta Tau Alpha and continued to grow her following throughout college.

Darnell graduated from Alabama in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism. Her professional experience includes SEC football coverage and behind-the-scenes content for ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

She also attended the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX.

When Did William Byron and Kylan Darnell Start Dating?

Speculation surrounding Byron and Darnell’s relationship picked up in August 2026, when the NASCAR driver shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram.

Among them was a selfie of the two wearing sunglasses and enjoying the sunshine.

“Quality time,” Byron captioned the post.

Darnell also commented on the post before sharing it to her own Instagram Stories.

In September, the pair attended the US Open in New York before making another public appearance together at NASCAR’s season-ending awards ceremony in November.

Neither has publicly disclosed when or how they met.

William Byron Previously Dated Another NASCAR Driver’s Sister

Before being linked to Darnell, Byron was in a long-term relationship with Erin Blaney, the younger sister of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

The two began dating in 2019 and reportedly split in 2024.

Byron has since been relatively private about his romantic life, making his recent public appearances with Darnell especially noteworthy.