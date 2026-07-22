Wolves Training Descends Into Chaos as Tolu Arokodare Sparks Major FIFA Problem

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ pre-season preparations suffered a major setback after striker Tolu Arokodare reportedly refused to leave a first-team training session at Compton Park. The incident forced Wolves to cancel Monday’s training as tensions between the club and the Nigerian forward continued to grow.

Arokodare has made it clear that he wants to leave Molineux after Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League. New head coach César Peixoto has already left the striker out of recent pre-season plans, including the club’s training camp in Portugal.

The latest confrontation has now raised fresh questions about Wolves, Tolu Arokodare and FIFA regulations, with the club also increasing security at its training ground ahead of the next session.

Wolves Cancel Training After Tolu Arokodare Sparks Standoff

The incident happened during Monday’s first-team training session at Compton Park. According to journalist Nathan Judah, the session ended after Tolu Arokodare refused to leave the pitch when instructed.

Judah wrote on social media: “Understand Wolves training was canceled [on Monday] following Tolu Arokodare’s refusal to leave the pitch.”

He also added: “Cesar Peixoto seemingly not tolerating ‘player power’ and poor discipline levels. Extra security was enforced at Compton Park [on Tuesday] to make sure he was not at the training ground.”

Peixoto has already taken a firm stance with the striker. The new Wolves manager left Arokodare out of the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal and is not expected to include him in the upcoming friendly against Maidenhead United.

The 25-year-old joined Wolves from Genk in the summer of 2025 for a reported fee of between £23 million and £24 million. He scored only three goals in 33 appearances during his first season as Wolves were relegated from the Premier League.

FIFA Rules Leave Wolves Facing Difficult Situation

The standoff has become more complicated because of FIFA’s updated player protection rules. Under the current regulations, clubs cannot simply isolate contracted players to force them into accepting transfers.

Reports state: “Clubs are no longer allowed to force contracted players to train separately from the main squad or place them in so-called ‘bomb squads’ as a way of pressuring them into accepting transfers.”

The regulations also state: “Players must continue training with the first team unless there is a genuine sporting reason or a documented medical issue preventing their participation.”

These FIFA rules mean Wolves must carefully manage the situation while maintaining discipline within the squad.

Wolves Await Transfer Solution As Standoff Continues

Interest in Tolu Arokodare from clubs in Italy and Turkey has reportedly slowed, leaving the striker’s future uncertain during the transfer window.

Reports warn that clubs breaking FIFA regulations could face serious punishment. “Clubs found guilty could face financial penalties, transfer bans and other sporting sanctions. Any unpaid wages would also attract an automatic eight percent interest charge.”

Players also have legal options. Reports add that they “may also seek contract termination and leave on a free transfer instead of generating a transfer fee for their club.”

Wolves are understood to be seeking a significant transfer fee to recover much of their investment in Tolu Arokodare. At the same time, the club must avoid actions that could breach FIFA regulations. With extra security now in place at Compton Park and the striker remaining out of first-team plans, both Wolves and Tolu Arokodare face an important period as the transfer window continues.