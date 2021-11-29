Wood Brothers Racing Embraces the Future With Special Video

Wood Brothers Racing has just dropped a special video celebrating the past and the journey toward the future. The team showed off four generations of the family along with seven generations of the No. 21 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The clip surfaced on Twitter on Monday, November 29. The narrator first explained that everything started on a farm in Stuart, Va., with a beech tree. Multiple members of the family then provided different lines of dialogue while discussing Wood Brothers Racing’s history in stock car racing.

From generation to generation … Car to car … Racing is the @woodbrothers21 family business. pic.twitter.com/EGx9HokG17 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 29, 2021

As each member of the family talked about a passion for racing and the changes made with each generation, a different vehicle drove into the parking lot of the Wood Brothers Racing Museum. The Next Gen Ford Mustang was the last to arrive, pulling to a stop next to the No. 21 Ford Fusion while the youngest family members surrounded it.

The Organization Teased the Video With a September Photo

Doing a little picture taking and video making up here at Wood Bros North. This is Gen 1 thru Gen 6. There’s 1 team that’s fielded the same number in every one. We might’ve felt like 🤡🤡 at some points but we made it work. pic.twitter.com/cfx8gl7ZRo — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) September 7, 2021

The video pays off two months of anticipation created by the organization. Wood Brothers Racing previously teased this clip with a photo on September 7 that showed every generation of the No. 21 lined up together.

The image posted on the team’s Twitter account showed the original Gen 1 on the far left with its iconic white and red paint scheme. The Gen 6 Ford Fusion sat on the far right with a different version of the scheme and red wheels. The rest of Wood Brothers Racing’s history sat in between the two stock cars, primarily showing off the different versions of the red and white scheme. However, the Gen 3 Ford stood out with its orange and blue CITGO design.

The tweet didn’t provide much information about the ongoing media project. The caption simply said that the team was doing some picture taking and video making with the six generations of cars. Nearly three months later, WBR finally revealed the full project.

WBR Previously Showed Off the New Scheme

Little bit of old mixed with a little bit of new. We couldn’t get crazy, but we did have to make a few tweaks. Here’s our 2022 @MQL_Racing Mustang. @HBurtonRacing you ready? pic.twitter.com/nskM54J9n1 — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) November 22, 2021

The video released on November 29 only showed off the standard blue Next Gen Ford Mustang instead of one bearing the white and red color scheme. This is not a surprise considering that the media project began in early September and WBR didn’t unveil the updated scheme until November 22.

WBR used iRacing to showcase the design that Harrison Burton will run during his rookie season. The Gen 6 Ford first rolled into the frame and showed the design that Matt DiBenedetto used during the 2021 season. The video then revealed the Next Gen Ford that features one-lug wheels and door numbers at the front of the door area.

The iRacing video was only the first method that WBR used to reveal the new scheme. The team also confirmed that preorders for Burton’s diecast were also available. Racing fans could be among the first to acquire the 1:24 Lionel Racing diecast with the red and white scheme.

While the digital version of the scheme exists in multiple tweets, the real version won’t hit the track for a race until early February. Wood Brothers Racing and Harrison Burton will head to the LA Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash weekend on February 5-6.

