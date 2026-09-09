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NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Full World Wide Technology Raceway TV Schedule, Start Times

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MADISON, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 07, 2025 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from one historic track to another kind of challenge this weekend as the 2026 Chase continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

After opening the 10-race championship run with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Unlike last weekend, Cup Series teams will get valuable track time before the green flag. Practice and qualifying are both scheduled for Saturday afternoon, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race Saturday night.

Here is everything NASCAR fans need to know about this weekend’s schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times and where to watch.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday is packed with on-track activity at World Wide Technology Raceway, with both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series in action.

  • 1 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice
    World Wide Technology Raceway
  • 2:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying
    World Wide Technology Raceway
  • 3:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice
    TV: truTV
    Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 4:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
    TV: truTV
    Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • 7:30 p.m. ET: Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog
    Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
    TV: The CW
    Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

For Cup Series fans, the key window begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. Practice will give teams their first opportunity of the weekend to dial in their cars before qualifying determines the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday belongs to the Cup Series.

  • 3 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300
    Series: NASCAR Cup Series
    Track: World Wide Technology Raceway
    TV: USA Network
    Streaming: HBO Max
    Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for 240 laps and 300 miles around the 1.25-mile oval.

It also marks Race 2 of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, putting another major points opportunity on the table after the championship battle began at Darlington.

When Is the NASCAR Cup Race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13.

USA Network will carry the television broadcast, while the race will also be available to stream on HBO Max. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions will air on truTV beginning with practice at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With no eliminations under NASCAR’s revamped 2026 Chase format, every point accumulated over the 10-race stretch matters. World Wide Technology Raceway provides the second test before the championship battle moves to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Full World Wide Technology Raceway TV Schedule, Start Times

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