NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Full World Wide Technology Raceway TV Schedule, Start Times

The NASCAR Cup Series moves from one historic track to another kind of challenge this weekend as the 2026 Chase continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

After opening the 10-race championship run with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR heads to Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Unlike last weekend, Cup Series teams will get valuable track time before the green flag. Practice and qualifying are both scheduled for Saturday afternoon, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race Saturday night.

Here is everything NASCAR fans need to know about this weekend’s schedule, including practice, qualifying, race times and where to watch.

NASCAR Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday is packed with on-track activity at World Wide Technology Raceway, with both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series in action.

1 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice

World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway 2:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 4:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

TV: truTV

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: truTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio 7:30 p.m. ET: Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog

Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

TV: The CW

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

For Cup Series fans, the key window begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. Practice will give teams their first opportunity of the weekend to dial in their cars before qualifying determines the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Schedule for Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday belongs to the Cup Series.

3 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

TV: USA Network

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for 240 laps and 300 miles around the 1.25-mile oval.

It also marks Race 2 of NASCAR’s 10-race Chase, putting another major points opportunity on the table after the championship battle began at Darlington.

When Is the NASCAR Cup Race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13.

USA Network will carry the television broadcast, while the race will also be available to stream on HBO Max. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions will air on truTV beginning with practice at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With no eliminations under NASCAR’s revamped 2026 Chase format, every point accumulated over the 10-race stretch matters. World Wide Technology Raceway provides the second test before the championship battle moves to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 19.