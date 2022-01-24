Wurth Returns to Team Penske, Joins New Driver

The No. 12 Ford Mustang will have a new partner during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Wurth will return to Team Penske but will move to Ryan Blaney‘s stock car after previous seasons with Brad Keselowski.

The championship-winning organization announced the news on Monday, January 24, with a press release. Team Penske revealed the No. 12’s scheme and set the primary partner’s schedule. Wurth will join forces with Ryan Blaney at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, Watkins Glen International on August 27, and one of the trips to Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are very excited to enter our 11th year as a proud partner of Team Penske and we are thrilled to welcome Ryan into our Würth family,” said Thomas O’Neill, Executive Vice President/CEO of Würth Line Craft North America, in a statement. “Ryan’s preparation, positive attitude, and drive to win are qualities that mirror our Würth culture and what we also look for in our employees. We look forward to success on the track this season in the No. 12 at Fontana, Talladega, and Watkins Glen.”

Wurth Has a Long History With Team Penske

The 2022 season continues a long partnership between Wurth and Team Penske, one that began back in 2012. Wurth has served as a multi-race primary partner of the No. 2 in each season while reaching Victory Lane twice with Keselowski. The company also supported Team Penske’s Xfinity Series entries while adding a third win — Sam Hornish Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2013.

Keselowski first took Wurth to Victory Lane during the 2015 trip to Auto Club Speedway. He won the Auto Club 400 and locked up a spot in the playoffs. Keselowski added his second Cup Series win with Wurth on the No. 2 during the 2019 season. He won the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

“Team Penske has enjoyed a great relationship with the Wurth USA group for over 10 years,” team owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “Their dedication to excellence and high-quality products aligns perfectly with our business and our focus on performance. The partnership with Wurth benefits our teams at the track and at our race shop, as well as our automotive dealerships and truck leasing facilities across the United States and around the world. We look forward to building on our partnership as Wurth teams up with Ryan (Blaney) and the No. 12 Ford team in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.”

Blaney Will Debut Multiple New Schemes

The 2022 season will feature multiple new schemes on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Blaney will showcase the Wurth colors for three races, as well as another new addition for two playoff races.

Discount Tire announced on December 10 that the company would continue its longstanding relationship with the No. 2 team by sponsoring Austin Cindric for 13 Cup Series races. The tire distributor also revealed at the time that the expanded partnership would include two races on the No. 12.

Blaney made several Xfinity Series starts with Discount Tire as his primary partner, and he took the company to Victory Lane three times. He secured his first career Xfinity Series win at Kentucky in 2013 while representing Discount Tire on the No. 22. Blaney added two more wins with the company in 2014 and 2015.

