Zane Smith’s Wife Joins Carson Hocevar Fallout With Explosive ‘Covered Up’ Claim

The fallout from Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney’s postrace fight at Bristol Motor Speedway is no longer limited to the two drivers.

After Blaney’s wife, Gianna, made headlines with pointed allegations about Hocevar on social media, another NASCAR wife has entered the conversation. This time, it is Zane Smith’s wife, McCall Gaulding, and one particular response is drawing attention.

Gaulding was interacting with a commenter on Instagram when she explained why she was speaking publicly about Hocevar.

“Just trying to make his fans aware on who they support,” Gaulding wrote.

A commenter challenged Gaulding, arguing that if there were legitimate concerns, those involved should have spoken about them previously rather than raising them while Hocevar was already under scrutiny.

Gaulding responded with a much more provocative claim:

“We’ve tried and it gets covered up! 😊”

Gaulding did not elaborate on what she alleged had been “covered up,” who she believed was responsible or what she and others had previously tried to make public.

There is no publicly presented evidence substantiating Gaulding’s allegation. Her comment should be understood as an allegation, not an established fact.

Zane Smith’s Wife Adds to Carson Hocevar Fallout

Gaulding’s comments come as the confrontation between Hocevar and Blaney continues to reverberate through NASCAR.

The two Cup Series drivers became involved in a physical altercation following Saturday night’s race at Bristol, turning an on-track disagreement into a chaotic scene after the checkered flag.

The fight quickly generated reaction from elsewhere in the garage and eventually from members of the drivers’ families.

Gianna Blaney commented on a video of the altercation posted to NASCAR’s official Instagram account, making allegations about Hocevar and an alleged criminal record.

Those allegations have not been established as fact. No evidence substantiating them was included with Blaney’s comments.

Gaulding has now taken the conversation a step further by suggesting that previous efforts to raise concerns about Hocevar have been “covered up.”

But her comment leaves the most important questions unanswered.

Gaulding did not specify what “it” referred to. She did not identify who allegedly covered something up. She did not describe when she or anyone else supposedly attempted to raise the issue. And she did not publicly provide evidence supporting the allegation.

Without those details or corroborating evidence, there is no factual basis to characterize a cover-up as having occurred.

Bristol Fight Keeps Producing New Fallout

What happened between Hocevar and Blaney at Bristol was public. The fight was captured on video, witnessed by those on pit road and quickly circulated throughout the NASCAR world.

The allegations that have emerged afterward are a different matter.

They are claims made by individuals on social media and should be treated accordingly unless evidence emerges to substantiate them.

That distinction matters, particularly as the story surrounding Hocevar moves further away from what happened on the racetrack and into allegations about matters that remain unclear.

For now, Gaulding’s “covered up” comment represents another striking development in a Bristol controversy that has continued to grow since the checkered flag.

It does not, however, establish that anything was actually covered up.