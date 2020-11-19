NBA Reactions to Klay Thompson’s Leg Injury Pour In

Klay Thompson injury update status video

Getty Klay Thompson will be a free agent this summer.

The unfortunate news of Golden State Warriors’ star shooting guard Klay Thompson’s right leg injury broke just minutes prior to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stadium’s Shams Charania first reported the news of Thompson not being able to “not being able to put weight” on his right leg while leaving from the gym.

The NBA community took to social media to offer their thoughts, prayers, and best wishes to him for a speedy recovery.

His co-star and former back to back MVP Steph curry sent his well wishes via an Instagram story.

People from within the NBA community as well as fans at large began to tweet in support of Thompson as well.

The Next Phase For Golden State

With this news, the Warriors are at a very interesting place going into the 2020-2021 season. Previously, they looked to return to their western conference dominance by way of Thompson, Curry, star forward Draymond Green, newly acquired former number 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, and now the #2 overall selection in this year’s draft, James Wiseman.

However, it will be tough for them to readjust. Losing one of the top players in the NBA and one of the best shooters of all-time isn’t something that a team can just bounce back from. It will require more of an effort from the former 3 players named and incredible promise from their new draftee Wiseman.

The Warriors did have an opportunity to still trade their #2 pick before the draft to adjust to the current change of their roster. Yet, taking Wiseman may prove to be the best move they could have made. Regardless of Thompson’s injury, the Warriors needed a big center in the paint who would be formidable enough to battle the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, the Dallas Mavericks’ Kristpas Porzingis, and more.

Making this pick means the Warriors are not only serious about competing with those big men but also are keyed in on their future. If Wiseman can become as dominant as some believe he will be, the attention he brings may extend the time either of the Warriors’ “Splash Brothers” will have to shoot the ball on the floor.

