NBA Reactions to Klay Thompson’s Leg Injury Pour In

The unfortunate news of Golden State Warriors’ star shooting guard Klay Thompson’s right leg injury broke just minutes prior to the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stadium’s Shams Charania first reported the news of Thompson not being able to “not being able to put weight” on his right leg while leaving from the gym.

Klay Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower leg injury leaving the gym today, sources said. Everyone is hoping for the best. https://t.co/kcxYJczNmX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

The NBA community took to social media to offer their thoughts, prayers, and best wishes to him for a speedy recovery.

Thompson's possible injury involves his lower right leg today, source tells ESPN. Again, his ACL had been on his left knee. https://t.co/V5JTcG9pBy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

Damn hope you good bruh @KlayThompson 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 19, 2020

Just was with my boy @KlayThompson praying for the best my guy!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 19, 2020

Praying for you bro 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 19, 2020

Prayers up for @KlayThompson 🙏🙏🙏 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) November 19, 2020

His co-star and former back to back MVP Steph curry sent his well wishes via an Instagram story.

Steph wishes Klay Thompson well via IG. 🙏🏽🙏🏽😔 pic.twitter.com/nMYZyjmyzi — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 19, 2020

People from within the NBA community as well as fans at large began to tweet in support of Thompson as well.

Abundance of prayers to @KlayThompson! We’re all hoping to see you back soon 🙌🏾 🙏🏾 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 19, 2020

Praying for the best news possible for @KlayThompson …. The world needs the Splash Brothers just one more time. — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) November 19, 2020

Prayers up man @KlayThompson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson is on the brink of missing two straight seasons, which is just sickening. He's a straight baller. Just hoops and goes about his business. Fan favorite. Just really, really sucks. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) November 19, 2020

The Next Phase For Golden State

With this news, the Warriors are at a very interesting place going into the 2020-2021 season. Previously, they looked to return to their western conference dominance by way of Thompson, Curry, star forward Draymond Green, newly acquired former number 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, and now the #2 overall selection in this year’s draft, James Wiseman.

However, it will be tough for them to readjust. Losing one of the top players in the NBA and one of the best shooters of all-time isn’t something that a team can just bounce back from. It will require more of an effort from the former 3 players named and incredible promise from their new draftee Wiseman.

The Warriors did have an opportunity to still trade their #2 pick before the draft to adjust to the current change of their roster. Yet, taking Wiseman may prove to be the best move they could have made. Regardless of Thompson’s injury, the Warriors needed a big center in the paint who would be formidable enough to battle the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, the Dallas Mavericks’ Kristpas Porzingis, and more.

Making this pick means the Warriors are not only serious about competing with those big men but also are keyed in on their future. If Wiseman can become as dominant as some believe he will be, the attention he brings may extend the time either of the Warriors’ “Splash Brothers” will have to shoot the ball on the floor.