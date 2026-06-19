2026 NBA Draft: Kingston Flemings on Which Team He’d Like to Play For

Kingston Flemings is about to be one of the top prospects selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The speedy point guard with a quick first step has drawn comparisons to San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox — who he is good friends with — and former Washington Wizards All-Star guard John Wall. The 19-year-old Flemings spent one season in college with the Houston Cougars, averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while being named a consensus Second-Team All-American.

His 42 points in a loss against Texas Tech set a Cougars freshman single game record.

Basically every mock draft has Flemings going in the top 10, with a number of those teams picking in that range (the Brooklyn Nets at No. 6 and the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10) all in need of a franchise point guard. When asked where he would like to land, Flemings is aware of the teams that are picking in that range and he said he’d welcome playing for any one of them.

“I mean, it’s any range, anywhere between four to 10,” said Flemings in a one-on-one interview with Heavy on where he’s likely to land. “A lot of those teams I’ve met with, I’ve talked to, whether it’s at the combine or on my own. It’d be great and (I’d be) grateful to be drafted by any one of those teams, any team that believes in me. I’m gonna show them I’m a great player, I’m gonna make them look really good. I’m just excited to see which one takes a chance on me.”

What Kingston Flemings Brings to NBA Teams

Flemings measured in at the combine a 6 foot 2 1/2 inches barefoot and weighed in at 183 pounds. There’s little doubt that Flemings has a quick burst and has the skill set to succeed in the NBA. He also possesses a solid mid-range jump shot and converted on 47.6% of his field goal attempts along with 38.7% of his three-point attempts.

The question when it comes to Flemings is, can his frame hold up at the NBA level? Furthermore, will the physicality of the NBA expose any limitations?

The Cougars were eliminated in the Sweet 16 this past season after reaching the National Championship Game the previous season. Flemings didn’t have his best showing during the NCAA tournament run, averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game during this three appearances in the tournament.

He acknowledges wanting to beef up his frame as he begins his NBA career, with 200 pounds as target goal.

“Yeah, 200 (pounds) will be a good weight,” said Flemings. “Whatever way I continue to keep my opponents (off me) is a good way for me. So, I think 200 is a pretty good goal.

Kingston Flemings Comes From Family With Deep Military Background, Partners With USAA

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place on June 23 and leading into it, Flemings is partnering with USAA. For those that don’t know, Flemings comes from a deep military background with multiple family members having served in the forces. The Flemings have a multi-generational background in the forces, with his mother, father and multiple grandparents having a history in the Army, Navy or Air Force.

“I’m just glad they decided to partner with me,” Flemings said. “My family’s with them, I’m with them now too, but I think just what they value is the same thing I value in life, the same thing that my parents instilled with me –discipline, teamwork, resilience. When they follow that, for me, I think it’s really important for me to align with people that follow the same values I have.”

When asked what is the best advice his parents have given to him over the years, Flemings said it’s about showing “respect” to everyone he comes in contact with.

“I think just showing respect to all people, whether they treat you good or bad,” said Flemings. “Just leaving a lasting effect on everyone in a good way even if someone treats you bad, you treat them really good. It’s gonna leave a lasting effect on them. I think that’s just what it is, doing things not for yourself and own selfish reasons, but thinking of other people in mind.”