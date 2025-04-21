Atlanta Hawks Fire GM Landry Fields

The Atlanta Hawks are firing general manager Landry Fields, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Fields, who has been with the Hawks since late 2022, has been let go by the Hawks after failing to advance in the NBA’s Play-In tournament for the second straight season. The organization added that they’re beginning their process for a new front office leader and have appointed a new GM in the process:

“We have announced that we will begin the search for a President of Basketball Operations and have hired Sportsology Group, a leading provider of strategic advisory and operational support in the sports industry, to direct the process. We also announced that Landry Fields has been relieved of his duties as general manager, and Onsi Saleh has been promoted to general manager of the Atlanta Hawks.”

Fields’ tenure with the Hawks hasn’t been fruitful, as the team has only made the playoffs once in three years. Despite having top end talent in guard Trae Young and 2024’s first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, the team’s lack of post season success is ultimately what led to Fields’s dismissal.

As the team searches for their next president of basketball operations, the team will likely also ask questions about the long term vision with Trae Young, who’s under his third coach in the same number of years and with a new front office, there will be questions about the team’s future. With Fields now exiting, the team looks to turn a new page.

