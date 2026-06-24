Hawks Draft Pick Kingston Flemings’ Bold Message to NBA Rookies

Kingston Flemings is now a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

The speedy point guard who made a name for himself in his lone season at Houston was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 guard was consensus Second-Team All-American after averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per game in his freshman season, one of just three players at the D1 level to average at least 15 points and five assists per game.

Just prior to being drafted, Flemings revealed a bold goal of his entering his rookie campaign — he wants to win Rookie of the Year.

“I mean definitely,” said Flemings in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports on wanting to win Rookie of the Year. “I think any person kind of aims for the highest regards, for sure. Anything I go to, I’m gonna try to do the best and be the best rookie. So Rookie of the Year is definitely a thing I would go out there and aim for. Whatever team I go to, I’m always gonna try my best. I’m always gonna do what I can. So depending on my opportunity, it’s within reach.”

Kingston Flemings Drafted by Playoff Squad in Hawks

Flemings enters one of the best situations of all of the top draft picks. In fact, out of the top 11 teams who selected in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Hawks are the only team coming off of a playoff appearance. They actually led 2-1 in their series against the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

The Hawks feature a bright young core in All-Star Jaylen Johnson and veteran CJ McCollum. Flemings will project as the backup point guard to McCollum to start out his career, but he projects as the long-term point guard with McCollum at 34 years old and entering the final years of his career. McCollum signed a one-year, $21 million contract extension to return to the Hawks.

Many expected Atlanta to go with a pick centered on size, with the 7-foot-3 Aday Mara out of Michigan considered the top prospect at center at No. 8. However, they went with a future franchise point guard in Flemings instead.

Flemings revealed he also wants to beef up, saying that 200 pounds would be a good weight for his frame. The 19-year-old weighed in at the NBA combine at roughly 183 pounds.

Kingston Flemings Reveals 3 Players He’s Looking to Match Up Against

The San Antonio product said he’s looking forward to matching up against Tyrese Maxey, Steph Curry and Cade Cunningham, all All-Star players at the guard position.

“I’d say probably Tyreek Nancy, Curry, King Cunningham, probably one of those three, all those players I watched growing up,” said Flemings.

He said he believes he’d fare well against those players.

“I’d fare pretty well,” said Flemings. “I gotta go to the NBA for a reason, so I’m gonna go out there and show the player I am, get my message, go out there and try to get a win.”

Because Flemings will start out his career behind McCollum, it might be difficult for him to win Rookie of the Year. But crazier things have happened and whether due to injury or performance, Flemings could very well leap ahead of McCollum and start seeing significant playing time in his rookie season.

The fact that he’s playing with one of the best all-around players in Johnson could help beef up Fleming’s numbers. It’s all a matter of the young point guard receiving his chance to show what he’s capable of at the NBA level.