Atlanta Hawks Make Buddy Hield Decision Before Free Agency, Per Report

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly keeping Buddy Hield’s full salary on the books before NBA free agency.

Atlanta will fully guarantee Hield’s $9.66 million salary for the 2026-27 season, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on X on June 28. The decision comes after Hield and the Hawks had previously pushed back the guarantee deadline, giving both sides more time to sort through their options before the offseason market opened.

It is not a franchise-shaking move, but it answers a real roster and cap question. Hield had only $3 million of that 2026-27 salary guaranteed before the deadline, according to Spotrac. By guaranteeing the full amount, Atlanta is choosing to keep one of the NBA’s most proven 3-point shooters instead of taking the smaller cap hit and moving on.

Buddy Hield Gives Hawks Shooting and a Tradable Contract

Hield did not have a large role after arriving in Atlanta, but his skill set remains clear.

He averaged 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.1 minutes across 51 total regular-season games in 2025-26, shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range.

His Warriors/Hawks splits show the difference in role. With Golden State, Hield appeared in 44 games, made three starts and averaged 8.0 points in 17.5 minutes while shooting 43.3% overall and 34.4% from deep. With Atlanta, he played seven regular-season games, all off the bench, and averaged 5.1 points in 7.3 minutes while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.2% from 3.

The Hawks also got one late reminder of his microwave scoring ability. Hield scored 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, in Atlanta’s April 12 loss to the Miami Heat.

That is the case for keeping him. Hield may not be a core piece, but he is still a veteran shooter who can space the floor, swing a regular-season game and give head coach Quin Snyder another bench option when Atlanta needs quick offense.

Hawks Still Have Flexibility With Hield’s Contract

The contract matters almost as much as the player.

Hield is on a four-year, $37.76 million deal originally signed in 2024 as part of a sign-and-trade. After the newly guaranteed $9.66 million salary for 2026-27, he has a $10.1 million player option for 2027-28, with a June 29, 2027 option deadline, according to Spotrac. The deal currently runs through 2027-28, and Hield would be an unrestricted free agent in 2028 if he exercises the option and finishes the contract.

That makes this more than a simple keep-or-cut decision. At $9.66 million, Hield gives Atlanta a useful mid-sized salary slot. Those contracts can matter in trades, especially for teams trying to reshape a roster without relying only on minimum deals and star salaries.

The decision also follows Atlanta’s February trade with Golden State, when the Warriors sent Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, according to Spotrac and Warriors game notes.

Hield was not the headliner of that trade, but the Hawks are now choosing to keep his shooting and salary flexibility in place before free agency. For Atlanta, that makes the move less about declaring Hield a major rotation fixture and more about preserving a useful piece as the offseason market begins.