Hawks Go for Broke in Trade Idea That Lands Them Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Atlanta Hawks ended up being the only team to beat the Knicks multiple times in the postseason. In fact, they had a 2-1 lead over New York in the first round. They did this after trading their franchise player, Trae Young, to the Wizards.

After that success, Atlanta is looking to add some talent so that it can make deeper runs into the postseason. They have plenty of assets that they can move this summer to make a big move. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest player available on the market.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them add Antetokounmpo for plenty of assets in a go-for-broke type of move.

Hawks Bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade proposal:

Atlanta Hawks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Jackson Jr., $3 million trade exception

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Nos. 8 and 23, 2029 first-round pick, $2.4 million trade exception

Milwaukee is in search of young players and plenty of draft picks. This trade from the Hawks would certainly give them plenty of both. Kuminga showed some promise after coming over from Golden State. Risacher fell out of the rotation, but perhaps a fresh start would do the former number one overall pick some good.

This trade would also allow the Hawks to still keep their best players around Antetokounmpo. They would likely have enough money to bring back CJ McCollum in free agency, as well. Atlanta would have an opportunity to become a top-four team in the East.

Antetokounmpo does have some injury issues that are concerning. Playing only 36 games this season should not get anyone in Atlanta excited. However, he is a top-five player in the league when he is fully healthy. That is enough to warrant a trade as big as this.

Atlanta Wants to Compete in a Tougher Eastern Conference

Next season, the East is going to be much harder than it was this season. The Knicks are going to keep their team together after winning the title. Cleveland is still really good if they run it back. The Pacers, Celtics, and 76ers should all be better, as well.

That’s part of the reason why the Hawks would be motivated to make a trade like this. They need to stay competitive in a conference that is suddenly shifting into the harder conference to play in, especially if Antetokounmpo wants to stay in the Eastern Conference.

This postseason, Atlanta had the 14th-ranked offense out of the 16 playoff teams. That needs to be fixed heading into next year if they want to have any shot of advancing further in the playoffs. Making a big trade like this would allow them to do that.

At the same time, the plethora of draft picks they have allow them to accelerate a rebuild, if that’s the route they want to pursue.