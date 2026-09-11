Hawks Cut Ties With Another Former Lottery Pick After Risacher, Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks’ aggressive roster overhaul is about to claim another former lottery pick.

Atlanta has decided to waive guard Devin Carter, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, ending Carter’s brief stint with the franchise less than three months after the Hawks acquired the former No. 13 overall pick from the Sacramento Kings.

The expected move continues a striking summer of turnover in Atlanta.

The Hawks already traded former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and moved on from former No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga, who became an unrestricted free agent after Atlanta declined his team option.

Now Carter is headed out before ever appearing in a regular-season game for the Hawks.

Hawks’ Devin Carter Trade Was Always About the Pick

Atlanta acquired Carter and Sacramento’s 2033 second-round pick on June 30 in exchange for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba.

Considering Kaba was the final pick of the 2017 NBA draft and never played in the NBA, the inclusion of the future second-rounder indicated Atlanta was being compensated for taking Carter’s contract.

That draft asset remains with the Hawks even if Carter clears waivers.

Carter, 24, is owed approximately $5.2 million this season. Atlanta would remain responsible for the guaranteed salary if another team does not claim him.

The roster math helps explain the decision.

Atlanta had 16 players on guaranteed contracts entering Friday and must trim that number to the regular-season maximum of 15. Moving Carter off the roster accomplishes that without touching the rotation Quin Snyder is expected to use.

Hawks Quickly Moved On From Three Lottery Picks

Carter becomes the latest highly drafted player the Hawks have shown a willingness to move past.

Atlanta traded Risacher, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, to Dallas in July as part of a three-team deal that brought Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard to the Hawks.

Kuminga had a much more substantial Atlanta stint than Carter.

Acquired from Golden State alongside Buddy Hield at the February trade deadline, Kuminga appeared in 16 regular-season games for Atlanta. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Kuminga then appeared in all six games of the Hawks’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Atlanta nevertheless declined his $24.3 million team option in June, sending Kuminga into unrestricted free agency. He eventually signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Carter Could Draw Interest After Hawks Exit

Unlike Risacher and Kuminga, Carter never received an opportunity to establish himself in Atlanta.

The former Providence standout showed flashes during his second season in Sacramento, averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 38 games, including 12 starts.

His best performance came April 10 against Golden State, when Carter erupted for a career-high 29 points in Sacramento’s 124-118 victory.

Shooting remains the biggest question. Carter made only 26.3% of his 3-point attempts last season and is a 27.4% career shooter from beyond the arc.

But a 24-year-old guard with defensive upside and lottery pedigree should attract attention if he clears waivers.

For Atlanta, Carter’s departure underscores how little sentimentality has entered its summer decision-making.

Within months, the Hawks have moved on from the No. 1 pick in 2024, the No. 7 pick in 2021 and the No. 13 pick in 2024.

Atlanta’s front office appears far more interested in fit, flexibility and future assets than in where a player’s name was called on draft night.