Hi, Subscriber

Hawks Announce Brutal Injury News Amid Reported Trade Talks

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets
Getty
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Henri Veesaar’s first NBA season is over before it began.

The Atlanta Hawks announced Monday that the rookie center tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a Sept. 15 workout. He is scheduled to undergo surgery next month and is expected to miss the entire 2026-27 season.

The injury ends Atlanta’s chance to evaluate one of its more intriguing young players in games this season. It also takes away a frontcourt option weeks after forward and center Mouhamed Gueye underwent foot surgery.

Veesaar, a 7-foot center from Estonia, broke through at North Carolina last season after playing a smaller role at Arizona. He averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31 games. He made 42.6% of his 3-point attempts, giving NBA teams reason to consider how his size and shooting might fit together.

2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
GettyHenri Veesaar of the Atlanta Hawks poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Hawks moved up from No. 57 to select him with the 52nd pick in June’s draft. They then signed him to a four-year, $9.26 million contract, with the first two seasons guaranteed.

For Veesaar, the immediate work now is rehabilitation. The practices and games that would have introduced him to the NBA will have to wait.

Hawks’ Frontcourt Options Grow Thinner

Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale enter the season as Atlanta’s clear first two options at center. Veesaar was a developmental player behind them, so his absence does not leave the Hawks without an established center rotation.

It does reduce their cover if another big man is unavailable.

Gueye fractured his left foot in a July workout and underwent surgery. The Hawks said he would be reevaluated in three to four months, leaving his early-season availability uncertain. Veesaar’s injury removes another player who could have supplied size while Gueye recovers.

Atlanta also faces a roster squeeze. The Hawks have 15 players on guaranteed standard contracts, while Gueye is on a non-guaranteed deal. Any move to add depth would have to account for those numbers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Trade Talks Offer Another Possibility

Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets
GettyDorian Finney-Smith of the Houston Rockets defends Julius Randle of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game at Toyota Center on January 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Hawks have held intermittent trade discussions with the Charlotte Hornets involving Buddy Hield and Dorian Finney-Smith, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line. No deal has been reported, and there is no indication Veesaar’s injury has changed those talks.

If Atlanta acquired Finney-Smith, the veteran forward could offer some minutes as a small-ball center. His ability to defend bigger opponents would give the Hawks a different look behind Okongwu and Landale, though he would not replace Veesaar’s 7-foot frame.

Finney-Smith’s health would matter, too. An ankle injury and a slow recovery from surgery disrupted his 2025-26 season, limiting him to 37 games. With Gueye already recovering, Atlanta would need to know what Finney-Smith can provide before treating him as an answer to its depth problem.

Okongwu and Landale remain in place. Behind them, the Hawks have lost Veesaar for the season and are waiting on Gueye. That leaves Atlanta with a frontcourt decision to make before opening night, and its rookie with a far longer wait for his debut.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

0 Comments

Hawks Announce Brutal Injury News Amid Reported Trade Talks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x